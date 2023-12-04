Weather

Home » News » South Africa » Weather

Avatar photo

By Vukosi Maluleke

Digital Journalist

3 minute read

4 Dec 2023

05:00 am

Weather Update: Thundershowers ahead, as heatwave dissipates

Heatwave will last until Tuesday, says Saws

Level 2 weather warning: Severe thunderstorms, hail expected in four provinces

Picture: iStock

You might want to dust off your umbrella because it might come in handy, as isolated thundershowers are expected to usher in the new week.

Following last week’s heatwave, the South African Weather Service (Saws) predicts wet weather conditions in various parts of the country.

ALSO READ: Gauteng residents warned to brace for yet another scorching heatwave

Saws predicts the heatwave will last until Tuesday, followed by isolated to scattered thundershowers forecast over central and eastern regions. Light rain is also expected along the south coast.

After a hot start to December, Gauteng residents might have to keep their summer hats on for the next couple of days.

Most parts of the province will experience warm temperatures on Monday.

Despite mother nature’s scorching start to the last month of the year, parts of the central and south-eastern interior will begin the week with isolated thundershowers.

These are expected to spread along areas of Mpumalanga, moving along the Wild Coast to the central interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga will likely experience widespread showers and thundershowers on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Weather update: Heatwave expected Saturday until Tuesday with risk of fires

Read more on these topics

heatwave saws weather

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Impala Mine to remain closed after cage with miners plunges
News Global report ranks South Africa among top 10 countries for crime
News Hey, Big Spender! Black Friday shopper blows R800k in one go…
South Africa Valentine’s Day killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole
Parliament ‘Where is the ubuntu?’ asks Mkhwebane as Hlophe, Motata’s removal recommended to National Assembly

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe