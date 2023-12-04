Weather Update: Thundershowers ahead, as heatwave dissipates

Heatwave will last until Tuesday, says Saws

You might want to dust off your umbrella because it might come in handy, as isolated thundershowers are expected to usher in the new week.

Following last week’s heatwave, the South African Weather Service (Saws) predicts wet weather conditions in various parts of the country.

Saws predicts the heatwave will last until Tuesday, followed by isolated to scattered thundershowers forecast over central and eastern regions. Light rain is also expected along the south coast.

After a hot start to December, Gauteng residents might have to keep their summer hats on for the next couple of days.

Most parts of the province will experience warm temperatures on Monday.

Despite mother nature’s scorching start to the last month of the year, parts of the central and south-eastern interior will begin the week with isolated thundershowers.

These are expected to spread along areas of Mpumalanga, moving along the Wild Coast to the central interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

Tomorrow's Weather Update: 04 December 2023

Isolated thundershowers are expected over the central & south-eastern interior, spreading along the escarpment of Mpumalanga, becoming scattered along the Wild Coast into the central interior of KwaZulu-Natal.#southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/e6bXMtfodD — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 3, 2023

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga will likely experience widespread showers and thundershowers on Wednesday.

Weather Outlook Wednesday (06/12/23)

Widespread showers and thundershowers are in the cards for Wednesday cooling temperatures, especially over KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.#southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/FVR9pG4noe — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 3, 2023

