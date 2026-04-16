Weather alert: Flooding, fire and freezing conditions this Friday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Friday, 17 April 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, hail, and damaging winds across the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State, and North West.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 17 April 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 16-17 April 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the south-western parts of the country⚠️ Severe thunderstorms.#saws #SAWeather #Warning pic.twitter.com/JdmolEELc4 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 16, 2026

Weather warnings: Friday, 17 April 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding of low-lying areas, roads and bridges as well as large amounts of hail and damaging winds leading to damage to settlements and infrastructure expected over the north-eastern parts of Northern Cape and Eastern Cape as well as the central and western parts of Free State and North West.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Ubuntu, Emthanjeni, and Dawid Kruiper local municipalities in the Northern Cape.

Advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions along the north coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

Cold, wet, and windy conditions are expected in places over the southern high-lying areas of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, as well as the Central Karoo and western part of the Cape Winelands Districts in the Western Cape, until Monday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 17 April 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect the conditions to be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the Highveld, where it will be cloudy.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley, but scattered in the extreme south-west.

North West:

Cloudy and cool-to-warm weather awaits North West residents with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cold in the extreme west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the northwestern interior. It will be cloudy in the extreme east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to cold weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, scattered to widespread over the western parts, where it will be cloudy.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers, scattered along the south coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers, scattered in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in places in the north-east.