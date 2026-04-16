Hawks arrest French fugitive father and son in Pretoria, seize R318k

Extradition proceedings have been initiated against Stellio Capo Chichi.

A father and son wanted in connection with crimes against the state in Benin and France were arrested in an intelligence-driven operation in Brooklyn, Pretoria.

They were arrested along with their alleged facilitator as they attempted to flee South Africa through the Limpopo River into Zimbabwe.

Hawks arrest fugitive father and son duo in Pretoria shopping centre

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) arrested three individuals on 13 April 2026 following a sting operation at a shopping centre in Brooklyn, Pretoria.

The suspects – Stellio Gilles Robert Capo Chichi, 45, his son Khonsou Seba Capo Chichi, 18, and alleged facilitator François van der Merwe – were taken into custody on charges relating to conspiracy to commit a crime and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed the trio was caught as part of a coordinated, intelligence-led operation.

“The accused, a father and son duo, as well as the facilitator, were nabbed in a sting operation at a shopping centre in Pretoria when the multi-disciplinary team followed up on information received,” Mogale said.

The operation was carried out by the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State (CATS) unit, supported by the Tactical Operations Management Section and Crime Intelligence’s Counter Terrorism division, based at the Hawks’ Head Office.

The three briefly appeared in the Brooklyn Magistrate’s Court on 15 April 2026, two days after their arrest.

How the suspected escape route across the Limpopo River was uncovered

Intelligence received by investigators indicated that the father and son were allegedly planning to cross the Limpopo River into Zimbabwe, with the intention of ultimately travelling to Europe.

Van der Merwe, the alleged facilitator, is accused of accepting payment to assist the duo in executing this illegal border crossing.

“The intelligence purported that the duo were being assisted by an individual who had been paid approximately R250 000 to assist the duo to move across the Limpopo River into Zimbabwe with the intention to further proceed to Europe,” Mogale said.

Preliminary investigations have since revealed that the elder Capo Chichi is allegedly a wanted fugitive in both France and Benin, facing allegations tied to crimes against the state.

Mogale added that the arrest was the result of careful multi-agency coordination.

“The multi-disciplinary team followed up on information received.”

Interpol confirms father is a wanted fugitive in Benin

Working with Interpol, the Hawks verified the fugitive status of the elder suspect.

“The Hawks, through the assistance of Interpol, can confirm that Stellio Gilles Robert Capo Chichi is indeed a wanted fugitive in Benin in relation to crimes against the state,” Mogale stated.

This confirmation lent significant weight to the extradition proceedings now set in motion against him.

At the time of arrest, the multidisciplinary team seized the suspects’ possessions and cash.

“During their arrest, the team confiscated cellphones and approximately R318 000,” Mogale said.

The recovered funds and devices are expected to form part of the ongoing investigation.

What happens next

All three suspects remain in custody following their court appearance.

Extradition proceedings have been initiated against Stellio Capo Chichi in relation to the outstanding warrants held against him abroad.

“Their case was postponed to 20 April 2026, and they were remanded in custody with subsequent extradition processes underway,” Mogale confirmed.

Mogale noted the breadth of collaboration that made the operation possible.

“The members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s Crimes Against the State, assisted by the Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section and Crime Intelligence’s Counter Terrorism, based in the Head Office,” were all involved in bringing the suspects to book.