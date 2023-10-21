South African Friends of Israel plead for release of 203 hostages in Gaza

Public policy director for the South African Zionist Federation Benji Shulman said among those hostages were children and Holocaust survivors.

South African Friends of Israel (SAFI), and the South African Prayer Network at the City of Mercy Church, Katlehong, Ekhuruleni, 20 October 2023., during a prayer for peace in Israel and to pledge their support for the Jewish State. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

It was sombre day yesterday in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, as the South African Friends of Israel (Safi) called on the SA government to intervene and speak to the Palestinian group Hamas to release an estimated 203 hostages held in Gaza.

More than 200 South Africans yesterday gathered at the City of Mercy church to pray for Israel, with South African and Israeli flags “symbolising an alliance of hearts across borders”.

(Front L) Elena Esteban Oleaga, Israeli ambassador to South Africa, Eli Belotsercovsky, City of Joburg chair of chairs Colleen Makhubele and Ofentse Moalusi at South African Friends of Israel (SAFI), and the South African Prayer Network at the City of Mercy Church, Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, 20 October 2023, during a prayer for peace in Israel and to pledge their support for the Jewish State. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

“Hamas said they were intending on killing these hostages and putting them on the internet – we can’t sit back,” he said.

“We are calling on South Africans to join in prayer for all the hostages to be released quickly and join their friends and loved ones safely.”

Speaking at the Solidarity Prayer for Israel yesterday, Shulman said the government had confirmed this week that they had spoken to Hamas. However, they did not say anything about the hostages.

“We are asking our government to say let’s free the hostages and, from there, we can sit and talk peace; a ceasefire – but the most important thing is that the hostages are released as soon as possible.”

According to Safi, the views of the South African people differed to those shared by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor.

“A large number of South Africans have unequivocally condemned Hamas’ unprovoked attack on Israel and support the Holy Land’s right to defend itself and the 199 civilians that remain captive by Hamas forces,” he said.

Safi’s Bafana Modise said the gathering was also meant to demonstrate and reaffirm that the ANC’s position was not speaking for the entire country: “It only speaks for Luthuli House”.

“As South Africans, we support a two-state solution – we support that two people must find each other to a lasting peaceful solution,” he said.

“Even the minister calling the Hamas (leader of the) terrorist organisation is appalling. We reject South Africa would be called friends with a terrorist. We support peace and believe that both the Palestinians and Israelis will find each other.”

Themba Masina sings Israel national anthem for solidarity Prayer for Israel to South African Friends of Israel (SAFI), and the South African Prayer Network at the City of Mercy Church, Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, 20 October 2023, during a prayer for peace in Israel and to pledge their support for the Jewish State. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Modise said thousands of lives had been lost on both sides in the past 75 years.

“We need to make sure the killings stop and that people’s livelihoods are restored to normalcy; people need to start living a normal life, not a life in war 24-7.”

An attendee at the gathering, Princess Mhlekazi, said they had hope that their unwavering support for Israel would reach those who “in this moment are in need of our support and prayers”.

“We are just here to show our love and support for the Holy Land of Israel.”

Mhlekazi said this was not about picking sides but reminding those who needed prayers that they were not alone.

