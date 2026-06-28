Malawi consulate looking for donations to bus more than 260 for repatriation

If they are not able to get the needed help, the group will have to sleep outside the consulate for another night.

The Malawian consulate is apparently relying on donations to get more than 260 of its citizens off its pavement and on a plane back home.

Dozens have fled to the Malawian consulate in Sandton, Johannesburg, over the last few days, asking for their government to help them leave the country. One of those camped outside the consulate told The Citizen he fears for his life after he and others were told they would be killed one by one if they did not leave their community in the East of Johannesburg.

Despite their pleas, Consul General Max Biwi has apparently said there are no resources to help them.

According to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, Biwi said they are relying on the kindness of strangers and donations to hire buses to take the group to Lindela for repatriation.

If they are not able to get the help needed, the group will have to sleep outside the building for another night.

Consul’s ‘radio silence’

The group, consisting of men, women, and children who have fled from all parts of Gauteng, have been relying on humanitarian aid and NGOs for food and essentials while stranded in cold conditions.

One of those outside the consulate, James Mackie, said part of his frustration is that the Consul General has not addressed them, and his office has not even acknowledged they are there.

“They haven’t said anything. They haven’t come out to welcome us. They didn’t say what they will do for us; they won’t even open the gate.

“There are women who have children and some who are pregnant. We are very worried about them.”

Orders from Consul General

While Biwi has not spoken to his countryman and is now in the province for a different matter, he has reportedly told officials in Gauteng not to allow a repeat of the scenes in Durban.

Two portable toilets have been set up, but officials are watching to make sure no tents are erected, and surveillance is tight.

James said the anxiety is being felt thousands of kilometres away, too.

“I have three children back home. My children, wife and parents back home are crying.

“I sent them pictures of what it is like here, and they ask me to get back home, but I don’t know how.”