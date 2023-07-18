Stumped on what to do for Mandela Day? South Africans urged to plant a tree

By Devina Haripersad

South Africans will wake this morning to celebrate the 14th Mandela Day since it was first declared an official celebration by United Nations in 2023.

Former president Nelson Mandela would have turned 105. He passed away on 5 December in 2013.

Nelson Mandela International Day is commemorated on his birthday, 18 July, with several charitiable initiatives.

Planting trees

The Nelson Mandela Foundation announced it would be planting trees as part of this year’s Nelson Mandela International Day celebrations.

“The Nelson Mandela Foundation will initiate a global commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day along with a network of global partners who will be planting trees, and resourcing home-based/community food gardens across the world.

“The global celebration will follow the sun as it traverses the globe (East to West), with networks participating on the 18 of July 2023. For Mandela Day this year, under the theme: Climate, Food and Solidarity, our call to action is ‘It is in your hands.’

“The Nelson Mandela Foundation and its South African partners will be capacitating a community food garden in Diepsloot, a community north of Johannesburg,” the foundation confirmed in an official statement.

Individual power

A similar call was given by the South African government.

“South Africans can participate in the day by planting trees and contributing to community and home-based food gardens. Nelson Mandela Day targets the planting of one million trees, 60 per cent of which should be fruit trees,” government said in an official statement.