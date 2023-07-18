Chefs with Compassion prepares 67,000 litres of soup for Mandela Day

By Reitumetse Makwea

It’s that time of the year again, a day when people are encouraged to give 67 minutes to their community or a charity.

Chefs with Compassion, a combination of home cooks, corporates, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and restaurants, will collectively cook 67 000 litres of soup today to feed about 260 000 people.

Shared humanity for Mandela Day

For the past three years the charity has pulled various organisations and people together and challenged the collective to cook 2 000 litres, 3 000l and 600l toserve to communities in Soweto, Alexandra and other areas in South Africa.

“This initiative stands as a testament to our shared humanity, bringing together home cooks, caring corporates and community caterers to combat the twin demons of food waste and hunger,” said Chefs with Compassion chair and SA Chefs Association president James Khoza.

“An astonishing 970 844 meals have been created and donated in Madiba’s honour since the inception of the #67000litres Challenge.”

Khoza said by joining the #67000litres Challenge, people would be voicing a powerful message, “that the food wasted at every stage of the food chain could, and should, be transformed into meals for every hungry South African”.

“This Mandela Day, let’s unite to demonstrate how compassion and collective action can change lives and touch hearts,” he said.

Chefs with Compassion calls on public to help

Chefs with Compassion is appealing to the passion, generosity and culinary skill within every home cook to support the initiative in any way possible.

“We’re challenging everyone everywhere to prepare a wholesome 10 litres of soup within 67 minutes (or more if you’d prefer) … and donate it to a beneficiary of your choice,” said chef Coo Pillay, national project coordinator of Chefs with Compassion.

“It is a chance to touch lives across the nation on Mandela Day. Registration is via Quicket with a participation fee of R67.”

“We are also inviting corporates to ‘Back A Kitchen’, with a donation of R6.70 per litre, contributing to this ocean of soup and compassion.

“You’ll receive a Section 18A certificate and a unique opportunity for your team [up to 10 people] to cook with professional chefs for 67 minutes. “To ‘Back a Kitchen’, please contact us on info@cwc.org.za.”

Pillay said the target of serving over 67 000 litres of nourishing soup means that “more than 260 000 people across South Africa will receive a warm meal on Mandela Day in a tangible example of shared humanity and compassion”.

