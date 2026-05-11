One dead after storm topples trees across Cape Town

A second incident injured a motorist when a tree fell on their car.

A severe storm has claimed a life in Kenilworth, Cape Town, after a tree collapsed onto a vehicle, marking a tragic turn in a day of widespread destruction across the city.

The Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) confirmed the fatality in a situational update issued on Monday morning.

According to Disaster Risk Management Spokesperson Charlotte Powell, the person was inside their vehicle when the tree fell. A second motorist sustained injuries in a separate, similar incident in Parow.

The tragedy occurred amid a surge in reports of uprooted trees from the M3 to Somerset West, many of which have downed power lines.

“There have been at least two instances of trees falling onto motor vehicles – one person died after a tree fell onto the vehicle they were in, in Kenilworth. In the second incident, a motorist was injured when a tree fell on their vehicle in Parow,” Powell said.

Widespread flooding and damage

The heavy rainfall has triggered flooding in numerous informal settlements, including Island, Makhaza, and Monwabisi in Khayelitsha, as well as areas in Gugulethu and Delft.

Picture: City of Cape Town/Facebook

Humanitarian partners have begun distributing hot meals and blankets to affected residents.

In some areas, the flooding has reached critical infrastructure, affecting a day care in Mitchells Plain.

Powell noted that the Vygieskraal Canal in Belgravia has reached its capacity and is overflowing.

Picture: City of Cape Town/Facebook

Road closures

Beyond the flooding, the storm’s gale-force winds have damaged roofs in Lavender Hill, Wynberg and Philippi.

Road travel has become increasingly hazardous, with rockfalls reported on Chapman’s Peak and the Ou Kaapse Weg.

Powell warned that the dangerous conditions are likely to persist, noting that the safety risk has even forced the suspension of some municipal repairs.

“The prevailing weather conditions are set to be in place until tomorrow [Tuesday], as per the SA Weather Service. Due to the conditions and the risk to safety of staff members, some services are unable to conduct reinstatements/repairs and assessments currently,” Powell said.

The city expects further impacts as the day progresses and has urged residents to remain cautious while teams monitor the evolving situation.