The Citizen’s paywall is going down

The Citizen has decided to publish the same quality news, but to offer it free of charge to our readers.

After thorough analysis and deliberation, The Citizen will no longer publish certain of our stories behind a paywall from 1 May 2024.

Big role players offer cheap monthly premiums, and are increasingly making stories available for subscribers only. Our actual costs to publish stories plus the admin expenses to put it behind a paywall, no longer make financial sense for us.

Our readers also feel the financial pressures, making it impossible for many of them to read the stories they are interested in but have to pay for. We have decided to publish the same quality news, even better, but to offer it free of charge to our readers. News that readers have to pay for on other websites, can now be read free of charge on www.citizen.co.za from 1 May 2024.

Our biggest headache was our loyal subscribers – who have supported us faithfully for many years. We will refund all of you who have paid your subscriptions in advance. We will also give you a free subscription to our e-edition for the next three months. The option to subscribe to our e-edition is available on our website. Going forward this will cost R20 per month and R200 per annum.

We trust you have enjoyed reading our stories and that you will remain loyal readers.