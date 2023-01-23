Third attempt at removing Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse

Citizen Reporter

Johannesburg executive mayor Mpho Phalatse might face the third attempt at removing her from office in lieu of another possible motion of no confidence at Thursday’s council meeting.

Earlier this month, the speaker of the Johannesburg council, Colleen Makhubele, said minority opposition parties would not rest until Phalatse had been removed from office.

Phalatse in hot seat again

Several parties confirmed that they would pursue another motion of no confidence against the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) mayor “before the end of January”.

Phalatse’s spokesperson Mabine Seabe said the mayor would remain “focused on dispensing her duties under the banner of repairing and rebuilding the City of Johannesburg”.

Seabe said the only fight Phalatse is engaging in, is a fight against corruption.

First motion of no confidence

Phalatse was briefly removed from office in September 2022, and replaced by the African National Congress’ (ANC) Dada Morero.

Phalatse was reinstated after three weeks and a court battle, when the Johannesburg High Court ruled in her favour.

Judge Raylene Keightley ruled that the court application was urgent “as contemplated by Rule 6 (12) and the usual forms, manner of service and time periods set out in the Uniforms Rules of Court”.

Second motion of no confidence

Then in November, Phalatse’s position as Joburg mayor was in the firing line again when African Independent Congress’ (AIC) councillor Margaret Arnolds withdrew her motion.

At the time, Arnolds said Phalatse failed to attend to the needs of vulnerable residents in Eldorado Park and instead prioritised “smiling at golf tournaments“.

“If she does her job well, we won’t need to bring these motions. [The mayor] has failed the residents of the City of Joburg,” Arnolds said.

Another motion of no confidence was submitted in November, but was withdrawn when the DA threatened to interdict the City.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla.