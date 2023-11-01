WATCH: TikTok bogus doc Matthew Lani refuses to shed light on qualifications

Matthew Lani admitted that he was not a doctor and insisted that his online persona was purely for 'entertainment'.

TikTokker Matthew Lani has refused to comment on whether he has any qualifications as medical doctor or prescribed medication to anyone.

The 27-year-old social media personality walked out of the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court as a free man – albeit on crutches – on Tuesday after the charge against him of impersonating a medical doctor was withdrawn.

Addressing reporters after the charges were dropped against him, Lani fired responses of “no comment” when asked a series of questions about his qualification, supposed injury, whether he had prescribed any medication and will keep his social media accounts active.

Watch: Matthew Lani addresses the media

Bogus Dr Matthew Lani addressing the media…. I just know he dreamed of days like this pic.twitter.com/ZZbBezxKeS October 31, 2023

Lani’s attorney Dumisani Mabunda told journalists the State has no prima facie case against him and that his actions were just “entertainment”.

“As we’ve already indicated, his conduct in actual fact was just for entertainment. There’s no complainant here who says that he actually consulted with him as a doctor.”

Health Department

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Health Department said it is waiting for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to conclude its investigations into Lani before commenting on the matter.

Health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said it has noted the outcome of the court proceedings in the so called “Dr” Matthew Lani matter.

“The department further notes that the National Prosecuting Authority has indicated that investigations continue around this matter and as such, the department is not in a position to fully comment on the case.”

Investigations

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the matter against Lani was not enrolled at court.

“The National Prosecuting Authority decided not to enrol the case against the suspect who was apprehended at the Helen Joseph Hospital on allegations of impersonating a doctor and/or misrepresentation, as there is currently no evidence to sustain the charge or link the suspect to the alleged offence.

“We have instructed the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) to conduct certain investigations and once complied with, the docket will be brought back to the NPA for a decision on whether or not criminal proceedings should be instituted against the suspect,” Mjonondwane said.

Arrest

Lani was arrested after being caught by security personnel at the Helen Joseph Provincial Hospital on Sunday evening.

Lani landed in hot water with the police after the Gauteng Department of Health opened a criminal case against him for impersonating Dr Sanele Zingelwa, which he claimed was his “legal name” registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

The imposter is known for the medical advice he shared on TikTok, where he claimed to be a Wits Medical School graduate and the “youngest” doctor to own a “pharmaceutical company in South Africa”.

