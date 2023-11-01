Daily news update: Matthew Lani, Durban beaches re-opened and PP report on Hammanskraal
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news update, South Africans braved the rain and cold weather in Kempton Park to welcome home the Springboks, four-time world champions, following their 12-11 victory against the All Blacks in the World Cup final in Paris on Saturday.
Gauteng and Joburg residents have also been warned to brace for the possibility of severe thunderstorms across the province.
News Today: 01 November
Charges against ‘TikTok doctor’ Matthew Lani dropped
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that charges against Dr Matthew Lani, accused of impersonating, have been dropped.
The “TikTok doctor” made his first appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Public Protector finds Tshwane failed to provide clean water to Hammanskraal residents
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka has found that there is undue delay and/or failure by the City of Tshwane to supply the residents of Hammanskraal with clean water that is suitable for human consumption.
This after more than 20 people died in Hammanskraal following a cholera outbreak earlier this year.
On Tuesday, the Office of the Public Protector released its findings into allegations that Tshwane had failed to provide the residents of Hammanskraal with clean water.
‘He is not telling the truth’: Cop refutes Senzo Meyiwa murder accused’s assault claims
Another state witness has denied that Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Bongani Ntanzi was tortured by police officers into making a confession about his alleged involvement in the former Bafana Bafana captain’s killing.
New state witness, Constable Yul Craig Liesering testified in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday after the conclusion of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer Wendell Jonathan’s cross-examination.
Teacher suspended after shocking corporal punishment video goes viral
In a shocking incident that has raised serious concerns about the safety and well-being of pupils, a teacher in the Eastern Cape education system has been suspended for using corporal punishment on pupils.
The incident, captured on video, has ignited public outrage and gone viral on social media platforms.
Durban beaches re-opened after shark net installation
Beach goers in KwaZulu-Natal will be glad to know that 22 of the city’s beaches have been reopened and declared safe for swimming after recent storms damaged shark nets.
The eThekwini Municipality made the announcement on Tuesday saying that only Warner Beach remained closed.
eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said all beaches were recently closed after the Natal Sharks Board advised the city to do so.
Kaizer Chiefs ordered to play Spurs behind closed doors
Kaizer Chiefs will play Cape Town Spurs behind closed doors in the DStv Premiership on November 8 at FNB Stadium after they were found again found guilty on Tuesday of spectator misbehaviour.
Amakhosi fans pelted former head coach Molefi Ntseki with missiles after they were knocked out of the Carling Black Label Knockout by AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on October 21.
Boks’ biggest fans sing and dance as they welcome home World Cup winners
It was a festival atmosphere at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday as thousands of jubilant South Africans welcomed the Springboks and the Webb Ellis Cup back home from France.
Not even the rain and cold weather in Kempton Park could deter the mood of the public for the homecoming of the Springboks, and now four-time world champions, following their epic 12-11 win against the All Blacks in the World Cup final in Paris last Saturday.
SA fashion designer Lukhanyo Mdingi wins prestigious Amiri Prize, bagging R1.9m
South African fashion designer Lukhanyo Mdingi was selected as the winner of this year’s Amiri Prize, which sees him bag $100,000 (about R1.9 million) and a year-long mentorship programme.
The designer from Cape Town said he was proud of his whole team for the win.
“To be under the aegis of this institute is a true reflection of what it means to be of service and purpose to others,” said Mdingi on his Instagram.
‘Your faith kept us going’ − Cheslin Kolbe dedicates World Cup win to wife Layla
Just hours after lifting the Rugby World Cup trophy, Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe has thanked his wife for her prayer and faith.
The Springboks edged New Zealand’s All Blacks 12-11 in an incredible and tense Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. It was a record fourth Webb Ellis Cup for South Africa. Kolbe was sent to the bench on a yellow card for the last few minutes of the match, and spent most of the time with his head buried in his hands or jersey.