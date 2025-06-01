Pyramids FC edge Sundowns to win Champions League

The ambitious club from Egypt won the two-legged tie 3-2 on aggregate, following a 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld in the first leg.

Ahmed Samy of Pyramids celebrates victory lifts the trophy, Mohamed Chibi (c) after a CAF Champions League 2024/25 2nd Leg Final match against Mamelodi Sundowns at 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on 1 June 2025 ©Gavin BarkerBackpagePix

Pyramids FC have been crowned African champions following a 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of the CAF Champions League final at the 30 June Stadium on Sunday night.

The ambitious club from Egypt won the two-legged tie 3-2 on aggregate, following a 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld in the first leg.

ALSO READ: Pyramids and Sundowns collide in do-or-die Champs League final

Fiston Mayele and Ahmed Samy gave Pyramids a 2-0 lead inside the opening 60 minutes before Iqraam Rayners pulled one back with 15 minutes left to play.

The Brazilians produced a better performance in the second stanza following a poor showing in the opening 45 minutes. However, it was too little too late as the Egyptian club held on to win their first continental title.

Mayele pounced on a mistake from Grant Kekana to give the home side the lead in the 24th minute. It was his ninth goal of the competition, as his golden touch against South African teams continued. He was the main architect in the 3-2 aggregate win over Orlando Pirates, having scored a brace in the second leg of the semi-final.

Sundowns’ attack was blunt for most of the first half, but they should have equalised on the stroke of half-time. Tashreeq Matthews was sent through on goal by Lucas Ribeiro, but he was denied by the outstretched leg of Ahmed El-Shenawy.

Pyramids extended their lead in 11 minutes after restart via Ahmed Samy who headed home from a free-kick by Mohamed Chibi. Rayners gave Sundowns a glimmer of hope late in the second half when he rattled the back of the net after the home team failed to clear their lines from a diagonal cross played into the box.

Miguel Cardoso, who came under scrutiny for his approach in the first leg, made just one change to the line-up, with Jayden Adams coming in for Arthur Sales.

There was a surprise inclusion of experienced striker Lebo Mothiba on the bench. He was introduced in the 78th minute, but Downs couldn’t find an equaliser in what was a tense finish to the game.

Heading into the game, the two teams had only met three times prior to the second leg, with two matches ending in draws and Sundowns edging the other encounter. On that occasion, Teboho Mokoena scored the only goal of the match in 2023.

Cardoso will come under heavy criticism following yet another below par performance and questionable selections. Themba Zwane was an unused substitute for a second successive match where his creativity would have come in handy.

ALSO READ: Brilliant PSG demolish Inter Milan to win first Champions League title

This marks the second successive year in which Cardoso has lost a Champions League final against Egyptian opposition. The Portuguese coach was in charge of Tunisian club Espérance when they were defeated by Al Ahly in last season’s decider.