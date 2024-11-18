Top 10 stories of the day: US Ambassador to SA resigns | SIU secures order against Mabe | 7 million SA women face GBV

News today includes the United States (US) Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, has announced his resignation.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal against Groen Mintirho (formerly Enviro Mobi), a company linked to former parliamentarian and fraud-accused African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member Pule Mabe.

Furthermore, 33.1% of all women aged 18 years and older are vulnerable to physical violence in their lifetime.

News Today: 18 November 2024

The latest weather forecast predicts high temperatures and a decent chance of thundershowers across most of the country tomorrow. – full weather forecast here.

Controversial US Ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety announces resignation

The United States (US) Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, has announced his resignation.

Brigety, a member of the Democratic Party under outgoing US President Joe Biden, made the announcement on Monday.

US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety. Picture: Twitter/ @USAmbRSA

Brigety said he informed the South African government that he would resign as the US Ambassador to South Africa effective 10 January 2025, in accordance with “standard procedure during a change of presidential administration”.

Will Ndlozi leave the EFF? Zuma’s tea invitation becomes a nightmare for party

The famous tea party between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and former president Jacob Zuma has come back to haunt the EFF.

In 2021, Zuma invited Malema for a tea meeting at his homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at former president Jacob Zuma’s homestead in Nkandla on 5 February 2021. Picture: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

The famous meeting caused a storm on social media with speculation of what the two leaders were meeting about.

However, political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast from the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) says honouring the tea invitation was one the worst political moves Malema has made.

SIU secures preservation order for Pule Mabe’s Steyn City house, Porsche

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal against Groen Mintirho (formerly Enviro Mobi), a company linked to former parliamentarian and fraud-accused African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member Pule Mabe.

The SIU plans to seize a house in the luxurious estate of Steyn City, and a Porsche 911 sports car.

ANC NEC member Pule Mabe speaks at a press conference, 28 April 2022, at Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

“The order restricts Mabe from selling, leasing, transferring, or otherwise dealing with specific assets, including an immovable property located at Steyn City, Gauteng, and a luxury motor vehicle, Porsche 911 Carrera GTS,” said the SIU’s spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago.

Erin-Jane Miller crowned Mrs South Africa 2025

Fourways beauty queen Erin-Jane Miller has been crowned Mrs South Africa 2025.

Hosted by Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, the pageant’s grand finale took place this past Saturday at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg.

CEO in the digital media space Erin-Jane Miller crowned Mrs South Africa 2025. Picture: Supplied

Inspired by the elements of fire, wind, water, and earth, the grand finale featured dazzling displays of red gowns, flowing tulle dresses, and metallic eveningwear.

GBV: At least 7 million South African women have experienced physical violence

33.1% of all women aged 18 years and older are vulnerable to physical violence in their lifetime.

This was revealed by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) which presented the findings of the first South African National Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Study of 2022 to Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga on Monday.

Picture: iStock

The figures translate to an estimated 7 310 389 women who have experienced physical violence in their lifetime.

Here are five more stories of the day:

