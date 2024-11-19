Top 10 stories of the day: Stilfontein ‘worse than Marikana’ | PHSG SGB sues GDE | Zandie Khumalo slams Sello Ka-Ncube

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

The court case concerning the standoff involving illegal miners at a mine in Stilfontein, North West, has been postponed.

Meanwhile, the school governing body (SGB) of Pretoria High School for Girls (PHSG) on Monday launched court proceedings against the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) and the MEC for Education Matome Chiloane, arguing that investigators exceeded their mandate by reporting on issues beyond racism allegations.

Furthermore, singer Zandie Khumalo has yet to bury the hatchet following last year’s drama sparked by actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube’s comments on X about the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

News Today: 19 November 2024

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of South Africa, bringing heavy rain, hail, and disruptions and fire danger warnings issued for the Northern Cape. – full weather forecast here.

Lawyer representing illegal miners says Stilfontein standoff is ‘worse than Marikana’

The court case concerning the standoff involving illegal miners at a mine in Stilfontein, North West, has been postponed.

Civil organisation, the Society for the Protection of Our Constitution, approached the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on behalf of the miners.

Community members on their way to the mine in Stilfontein, North West, on 19 November 2024, where some of the illegal miners remain underground. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The matter has now been rescheduled for Thursday.

According to National Police Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, the case was adjourned to allow the court time to review the South African Police Service’s (Saps) response documents.

Apartheid-era cops plead not guilty to 1987 murder of Caiphus Nyoka

Three former apartheid-era police officers have pleaded not guilty to the 1987 murder of student activist Caiphus Nyoka.

Former riot cop Pieter Stander, along with Leon van den Berg and Abram Engelbrecht – both former members of the Benoni Security Branch – appeared in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Benoni on Tuesday.

Former commanding officer Major Leon van der Berg, Sergeant Pieter Stander, and Sergeant Abram Hercules Engelbrecht in court. Picture: X/@Doreen_Mokgolo

John Marais, a former Section Leader of the Reaction Unit 6 in Dunnottar pleaded guilty to the killing of Nyoka last week in the Pretoria High Court and was found guilty of murder.

Pretoria Girls High SGB takes legal action against Gauteng Education Department over racism controversy

The school governing body (SGB) of Pretoria High School for Girls (PHSG) on Monday launched court proceedings against the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) and the MEC for Education Matome Chiloane, arguing that investigators exceeded their mandate by reporting on issues beyond racism allegations.

The SGB is demanding that the findings of the investigation by Madladlamba Attorneys be released. It claims the findings were only announced by Chiloane on 4 November, but not released to the school.

Picture for illustration: iStock

The legal battle stems from allegations of racism at the school that the SGB claims were unfounded. The allegations started when 12 white pupils – eight of whom were prefects – were suspended in July for alleged racist messages on a WhatsApp group.

Food poisoning crisis: Nine WC pupils treated while ‘mystery pills’ appear in chip packets

As authorities and the Presidency move to clamp down on South Africa’s food poisoning crisis, yet another incident has surfaced in the Western Cape where nine learners from a Mossel Bay school were rushed to hospital with severe stomach on Monday.

In a statement issued by the Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM), Mayor Andrew Stroebel said it is believed the children bought the chips from a local spaza shop.

Learners from Mossel Bay were treated in hospital with severe stomach cramps after consuming chips from a spaza shop. Pictures: iStock and video screengrab

He says they were immediately taken to a Mossel Bay hospital and treated for their symptoms.

‘Violating women is his game’: Zandie Khumalo takes swipe at Sello Maake Ka-Ncube amid abuse and divorce rumours

Singer Zandie Khumalo has yet to bury the hatchet following last year’s drama sparked by actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube’s comments on X about the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

“Why can’t this [Zandie] person testify on camera when she claims to be a celebrity? Some of us didn’t even know of her until the Senzo matter! This is truly annoying – what these people are doing to this family!

Sello Maake KaNcube and Zandie Khumalo. Pictures: Instagram/ @sellomkn and @zandie_khumalo_gumede

“The sooner she testifies, the sooner she can go to her ‘quiet’ and so-called private life! This is really the worst form of injustice,” Maake tweeted at the time.

