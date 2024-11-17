Top 10 stories of the day: ‘No need for Ndlozi to stay in EFF’ | Alcohol curfew ahead? | R257m in Lotto wins unclaimed

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, amid reports that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been barred from the EFF’s upcoming elective conference an analyst says there seems to be little reason for him to stay in the party.

Meanwhile, Limpopo police have called for liquor stores to close early and diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg has spoken on several WhatsApp voice notes in which he allegedly used offensive language, including repeated use of the K-word.

It is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s birthday today. Take a look at how he celebrated turning 72.

Also, watch out for possible thunderstorms in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

News today: 17 November

Barred from the EFF elective conference: ‘No need for Ndlozi to remain in the party’ says analyst

There is no reason for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to remain in the party says Nelson Mandela University (NMU) political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast.

This comes after reports on Sunday suggesting that Ndlozi has been barred from attending the party’s National People’s Assembly (NPA) elective conference in December.

The EFF is expected to choose its next national office bearers at this conference.

Return of the alcohol curfew? Limpopo police propose closing liquor stores early

A year after a midnight alcohol curfew was lifted in Limpopo, the province’s police have proposed closing liquor stores early.

The suggestion was made by Deputy Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers at a Limpopo liquor affairs stakeholders’ engagement session this week.

Weather warning: Severe thunderstorms to hit on Monday

The South African Weather Service has warned of possible “severe thunderstorms” across parts of the country on Monday.

These storms, which will hit the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and northern KwaZulu-Natal, bring the possibility of flooding.

R257 million unclaimed: Lotto looking for its winners

Lotto operator Ithuba Holdings is searching for winners who have not yet claimed their money.

Among the jackpots not yet claimed is R3,448,147 won on 19 January 2024. The winnings are set to expire in just over two months.

‘Thank you for leading us well’: President Ramphosa far from home as he turns 72 [VIDEO]

President Cyril Ramaphosa turned 72 on Sunday with birthday wishes carrying across the sea.

The ANC’s National Communications Assembly was among those who sent him a celebratory message, singing Happy Birthday to him during a meeting.

Jailed diamond dealer claims ex-journalist framed him with spliced voice-notes

On Friday the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Gauteng served court papers to diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg over alleged racist remarks.

This follows the commission’s application to the Equality Court at the Pretoria High Court on 7 November, based on the same comments.

Probe into R36m Gauteng Farmyard township retail project

MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development in Gauteng Vuyiswa Ramokgopa has launched an internal investigation into a R36 million fresh produce project meant to establish container stores in townships.

The project, titled the Farmyard Project, would see 16 stores built to provide small-scale entrepreneurs with vital market access. The project was also expected to encourage good nutrition in townships and informal settlements.

However, barely six months after launching, the project has not delivered.

Do you really save money on Black Friday specials?

S3, prlack Friday is coming up on 29 November, but shops are already cashing in on the buying frenzy by offering special prices for the whole month of November.

But are these specials really that special and do you really save money?

VIDEO: Renault ready for 2025 product assault lead by new Duster

Having kept a comparatively low profile throughout much of 2024, Renault South Africa officially detailed its product plans for 2025 at a special media conference in the Magaliesberg.

Attributing its quiet 2024 to exchange rate challenges as a result of its models being paid for in Euros regardless of the country of origin, Renault South Africa Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Zian van Heerden, said it wants to remain a key player in the sub-R500 000 segments where a reported 75% of local consumers shop for a vehicle.

Experience key in Bok win over England — Rassie Erasmus

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said that experience played a big part in the Boks holding out with 14-men against England late in the game, before sealing a 29-20 win at Twickenham on Saturday night.

Going into the last 15 minutes the Boks held a 10-point lead, but for 10 of the last 12 minutes they had to play without prop Gerhard Steenekamp, after he was yellow carded due to an accumulation of penalties.

