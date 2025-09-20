Top 10 stories of the day: Helen Zille Joburg Mayor candidate | Steenhuisen on small parties | EFF to open case against Operation Dudula

Here’s your daily news update for Saturday, 20 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the DA announcing that Helen Zille will be the party’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, DA leader John Steenhuisen said Johannesburg residents should not waste their votes on smaller political parties in next year’s local government elections.

Furthermore, the EFF said it will open a case against Operation Dudula after it allegedly prevented a mother from accessing health care for her one-year-old son, who died the next day.

Weather tomorrow: 20 September 2025

Parts of the country should be on alert for extremely high fire danger conditions, which may result in wildfire on Sunday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the south-western parts of the North West, and the north-western parts of the Free State. Full weather forecast here.

Helen Zille to run for Joburg mayor as DA vows to ‘wrestle city back’

The DA announced on Saturday that Helen Zille will be the party’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg.

This comes after weeks of hints that the former Cape Town mayor, Western Cape premier and current federal chair of the party has thrown her hat into the ring for the nomination.

Democratic Alliance candidate for Mayor of Johannesburg, Helen Zille addresses supporters at Eyethu Mall in Soweto, 20 September2025, about the upcoming local government elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

DA leader John Steenhuisen made the announcement at a Soweto rally. He said that it’s only when Johannesburg works, South Africa can work.

“We cannot afford to sit by and witness the corruption, decay and mismanagement of the city,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: Helen Zille to run for Joburg mayor as DA vows to ‘wrestle city back’

‘You cannot trust them’: Steenhuisen warns against voting for small parties

DA leader John Steenhuisen says Johannesburg residents should not waste their votes on smaller political parties in next year’s local government elections.

He was speaking in Soweto on Saturday at the unveiling of the party’s mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg.

DA leader John Steenhuisen speaks as the party announced Helen Zille as its mayoral candidate for Joburg. Picture: X/@Our_DA

“Let me make this clear if you split your vote and vote for smaller parties you are going to get five years of what you have had for the last five years and the five years before that and the five years before that,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: ‘You cannot trust them’: Steenhuisen warns against voting for small parties

EFF to open case against Operation Dudula after death of 1-year-old child

The EFF said it will open a case against Operation Dudula after it allegedly prevented a mother from accessing health care for her one-year-old son, who died the next day.

EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

Malawian woman Grace Banda said she and her sick child were turned away from the Alexandra Community Health Centre on 31 July.

She claimed members of Operation Dudula told her she could only enter the clinic if she had a South African ID.

CONTINUE READING: EFF to open case against Operation Dudula after death of 1-year-old child

Five foreigners arrested as police find R350m crystal meth lab in Mpumalanga [PICS]

Police arrested five foreign nationals after finding a crystal methamphetamine laboratory on a farm in Volksrust, Mpumalanga, on Friday.

Crystal meth was found packaged in lunch boxes on the farm in Volksrust, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied/Saps

Police said the “clandestine” lab is estimated to be worth R350 million. The police raid came after a tip-off about suspicious activities on a farm in Oudehoutkloof, Volksrust.

“The informant reported a strange chemical smell emanating from the premises, which raised suspicions of illicit drug manufacturing,” said police spokesperson Colonel FP Maphanga.

CONTINUE READING: Five foreigners arrested as police find R350m crystal meth lab in Mpumalanga [PICS]

Man awarded R500K after being beaten up by police for ‘talking too much’

A now 25-year-old man was recently awarded more than R500 000 in damages after a police officer assaulted him at a North West police station for allegedly “talking too much”.

Picture: iStock

The North West High Court in Mahikeng ordered the Minister of Police to pay Jan Moodi R574,385 in total damages following the unprovoked attack that occurred on 7 January 2022.

Acting Judge S.W. Malane delivered judgment on 15 September 2025, finding that the assault left Moodi with permanent hearing loss and post-traumatic stress disorder.

CONTINUE READING: Man awarded R500K after being beaten up by police for ‘talking too much’

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: Mkhwanazi on Cele | Ramaphosa clarifies DA comments | Pastry Princess’ killer sentenced