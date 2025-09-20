Red flags in Kanye West’s SA show: More to be revealed on Tuesday

The group responsible for organising the event said a press statement will be out on Tuesday.

Fans have highlighted several red flags about American rapper Kanye West’s upcoming show in South Africa.

The Runaway rapper posted on his official social media platform X page that he will be performing his first show in the country at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on 13 December 2025.

Some have received the news with excitement, while others have questioned the authenticity of the show.

More details about Kanye West show

According to the poster, the concert will be organised by Monyake Group. While some are suspicious about the events company, one of its representatives told The Citizen that everything will become clear on Tuesday.

Fans said the events company’s website was not working until the concert was announced. When you arrive at the website, you are greeted by a Kanye West concert poster.

However, there is only one event listed under the events tab, and it is “Christocentric Worship Events.”

1. IG account created today

2. Ellis Park instead of FNB

3. Ticketpro instead of Ticketmaster

4. Monyake group owes their employees money



🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 https://t.co/7hMAqiR5eY — zenkosi (@Zinhlezenkosiz) September 20, 2025

Another thing that raised fans’ suspicions is that the Monyake Group’s Instagram page has only three posts, all of which feature Kanye West.

The Citizen contacted the WhatsApp number provided on the company’s website page for a comment. “The press release will be out on Tuesday.

It will cover all the questions you have about the show,” replied a representative on the line.

Ticketpro mum

According to the poster, fans can pre-register on ticketpro.co.za to secure their tickets. However, the link is not working. Another red flag raised by fans.

“We’ve had a technical issue, but worry not. Tickets will go live on 23rd September 2025,” said Monyake Group on Instagram.

The Citizen has reached out to Ticketpro for a comment, as the company has not issued an official statement.

If the concert goes ahead, it will follow in the footsteps of other famous American artists, like Travis Scott, who will perform at FNB Stadium on 11 October 2025, and Chris Brown, who held a concert at the same stadium in December 2025.

