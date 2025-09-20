VW recalls 374 Amarok bakkies due to braking concerns

The affected cars were sold nationwide from 10 January 2025 to 12 June 2025.

Volkswagen of South Africa (VW) has informed the National Consumer Commission (NCC) about a braking issue in 374 Amarok bakkies.

The NCC issued a recall notice on Friday afternoon. This agency protects consumers by ensuring businesses comply with consumer protection laws and treat customers fairly.

Phetho Ntaba, NCC spokesperson, said the affected cars were sold nationwide from 10 January 2025 to 12 June 2025.

VW Amarok issue

“VW has informed the NCC that these vehicles are being recalled due to the possible loss of braking assistance that may be caused by the electromechanical brake servo control unit,” said Ntaba.

“According to VW, the braking system remains functional but requires additional effort when applying the brakes.

“If the issue manifests whilst the vehicle is in motion, the vehicle will require increased braking distance.”

Visit VW for assistance

She said that those who have an Amarok bakkie are urged to visit any VW or VW Commercial Vehicles-approved dealership for an assessment.

The assessment will be done at no extra cost to the consumer.

“The NCC reminds consumers that product recalls are vital to ensure the safety of products in the marketplace, and prompt action is essential. The NCC is monitoring this recall in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act.”

Mercedes-Benz recall

The VW recall comes a day later than the Mercedes-Benz recall of 102 cars due to a steering wheel issue.

Affected models included four EQE-295 and 98 GLC-254 cars, all of which were sold nationwide between 2022 and 2025.

“According to Mercedes-Benz, the bolting of the steering coupling might not meet specifications. In this case, the mechanical connection between the steering wheel and steering rack might loosen over time.

“As a result of the defect, this might lead to a loss of the vehicle’s steerability, increasing the risk of an accident.”

