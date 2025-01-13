Top 10 stories of the day: Matric results 2024 | Results ‘breach’ probe | Govt accused of killing Stilfontein miners
News today includes the matric Class of 2024 is celebrating an excellent return on the time and hard work they have invested, with Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube announcing a pass rate of 87.3%.
Meanwhile, the Department of Basic Education had confirmed a possible breach of matric exam results but assured South Africans that it would not affect the “integrity of the results.”
Furthermore, the ongoing situation at the Buffelsfontein gold mine in Stilfontein, North West, has been described as a “massacre” following the release of videos depicting the appalling conditions faced by illegal miners still underground.
Weather tomorrow: 14 January 2025
Fire danger threatens Northern Cape and more, while isolated showers bring mixed conditions to Gauteng, Limpopo, and other provinces. – full weather forecast here.
Matric results: Class of 2024 achieve 87.3% pass rate
The matric Class of 2024 is celebrating an excellent return on the time and hard work they have invested, with Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube announcing a pass rate of 87.3%.
Gwarube confirmed the results of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams at an event on Monday evening.
This is an improvement of 6.4 percentage points on the Class of 2023’s 82.9% pass rate and is the highest since the dawn of democracy. The 2022 matric class received an 80.1% pass.
Matric results: IEB student gets 98.47% pass
The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) has achieved an overall pass rate of 98.47% in the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.
This was confirmed on Monday afternoon.
It is the highest pass rate recorded in the past five years.
WATCH: Basic Education ropes in Hawks, State Security to probe matric results ‘breach’
The Department of Basic Education had confirmed a possible breach of matric exam results but assured South Africans that it would not affect the “integrity of the results.”
This comes after Johannesburg company Edumarks allegedly enticed matric learners to pay R100 to get their results early.
Minister Siviwe Gwarube updated the media on the possible breach of the results on Monday.
Heavy rain forces closure of some camps and roads in Kruger National Park
The South African National Parks (SANParks) has closed down some camps and roads within the Kruger National Park (KNP) due to heavy rains.
This amid adverse weather warnings by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) since last week.
A yellow level 5 warning for disruptive rain has been issued in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. These are the two provinces which house the national park.
‘Massacre’: Government accused of murdering Stilfontein illegal miners as more zama zamas rescued
The ongoing situation at the Buffelsfontein gold mine in Stilfontein, North West, has been described as a “massacre” following the release of videos depicting the appalling conditions faced by illegal miners still underground.
It is alleged 109 miners have died at the abandoned mine after a two-week suspension of rescue operations led by community volunteers during the festive season, following damage to the pulley system.
Before 9 January, the last delivery of food and water to the zama zamas was made on 24 December last year.
- Six South Africans on Forbes Real-Time Billionaire list
- Overflowing toilets and flooded homes: The long wait for a 2010 World Cup housing promise
- WATCH: ‘I was absent a lot because of my condition’: How matric top achiever beat the odds
- ‘Perpetrators must rot in jail,’ says MEC as man arrested after mass shooting in Mpumalanga
- Pot plant and an empty wallet: The great dine and dash heist
