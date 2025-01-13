Top 10 stories of the day: Matric results 2024 | Results ‘breach’ probe | Govt accused of killing Stilfontein miners

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the matric Class of 2024 is celebrating an excellent return on the time and hard work they have invested, with Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube announcing a pass rate of 87.3%.

Meanwhile, the Department of Basic Education had confirmed a possible breach of matric exam results but assured South Africans that it would not affect the “integrity of the results.”

Furthermore, the ongoing situation at the Buffelsfontein gold mine in Stilfontein, North West, has been described as a “massacre” following the release of videos depicting the appalling conditions faced by illegal miners still underground.

Weather tomorrow: 14 January 2025

Fire danger threatens Northern Cape and more, while isolated showers bring mixed conditions to Gauteng, Limpopo, and other provinces. – full weather forecast here.

Matric results: Class of 2024 achieve 87.3% pass rate

Gwarube confirmed the results of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams at an event on Monday evening.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube. Picture: X / @DBE_SA

This is an improvement of 6.4 percentage points on the Class of 2023’s 82.9% pass rate and is the highest since the dawn of democracy. The 2022 matric class received an 80.1% pass.

Matric results: IEB student gets 98.47% pass

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) has achieved an overall pass rate of 98.47% in the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

This was confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

It is the highest pass rate recorded in the past five years.

WATCH: Basic Education ropes in Hawks, State Security to probe matric results ‘breach’

Picture: Boksburg Advertiser

Minister Siviwe Gwarube updated the media on the possible breach of the results on Monday.

Heavy rain forces closure of some camps and roads in Kruger National Park

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has closed down some camps and roads within the Kruger National Park (KNP) due to heavy rains.

This amid adverse weather warnings by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) since last week.

Picture: Lowvelder

A yellow level 5 warning for disruptive rain has been issued in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. These are the two provinces which house the national park.

‘Massacre’: Government accused of murdering Stilfontein illegal miners as more zama zamas rescued

A South African Police Services (Saps) vehicle is parked near the mine shaft in Stilfontein on 17 November 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Before 9 January, the last delivery of food and water to the zama zamas was made on 24 December last year.

Here are five more stories of the day:

