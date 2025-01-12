Top 10 stories of the day: Jewish prayers absent from ANC celebration | Zulu royal drama | R1.3m stolen from Crime Intelligence

News today includes the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) saying it was not invited to offer prayers at the ANC’s birthday celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Zulu queen has argued in court papers that a new marriage by King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini would be unlawful.

Then, a man walked into the Crime Intelligence office in East London and then casually walked out with R1.3 million in cash.

Weather tomorrow: 13 January 2025

The South African Weather Service warned that heavy rain is expected to continue in parts of the country. – Get the full weather forecast here.

Strained ties: Jewish prayers absent from ANC’s big day

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) says it was not invited to offer prayers at the ANC’s 113 birthday celebrations in Cape Town on Saturday.

Supporters attend the ANC’s 113th anniversary celebrations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Saturday. Picture: Rodger Bosch / AFP

The ANC invited different faith leaders to offer prayers. The Christian, Muslim, and Rastafarian faiths were represented.

However, there was no sign of a representative from the Jewish community. Speaking to The Citizen on Sunday, SAJBD president Zev Krengel said the Jewish community had not received invites to ANC events since 2023.

Zulu queen’s court battle over king’s new marriage sparks legal showdown

Cultural expert Professor Musa Xulu says Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini needs permission from his first wife, Queen Ntokozo ka Mayisela, to get married again.

Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini. Photo: AFP

This comes after the queen approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court to interdict a marriage between the king and another woman.

Reports suggest that the king has already paid lobola and is preparing for a big wedding feast later this month.

Man walks out of Crime Intelligence office with R1.3m in cash

South Africa’s Crime Intelligence has over the years been criticised for being ineffectual. It’s ineffectiveness at preventing crime perhaps reached new levels recently when a man entered one of its offices and stole R1.3 million from it.

Picture: iStock

A recent crime said the robber simply walked into the Crime Intelligence Captive Office in East London on Friday, saying he had an appointment with Crime Intelligence officer Ntombekhaya August.

The City Press reports that the man was taken to August’s office. He then showed her he had a gun and told her to put the money in a bag. He then reportedly told August that if she told anyone about the robbery, he would kill her family.

Concerns about another jet fuel shortage at OR Tambo airport

The Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) on Sunday said risk mitigation measures are being taken to prevent the disruption of jet fuel supply to O.R. Tambo International Airport (ORTIA).

OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Photo: Acsa

This comes after a fire at a refinery of the National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (NATREF) on 4 January 2025.

Acsa said it has jet fuel reserves at ORTIA that will last until 20 January.

People’s bae bids farewell: Ndlozi drops the mic, but not the charm

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is known for his sense of humour in his engagement with supporters and critics, often with sharp and clever remarks.

In a post on X, Ndlozi wrote: “Sibonge umbutho wabantu Ndinithanda nonke emakhaya,” meaning “I thank the people’s party. I love you all at home.” Picture: Neil McCartney

Whether delivering fiery speeches, advocating for economic justice, or dropping cheeky comebacks on social media, this former spokesperson for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has mastered the art of being both sharp and entertaining.

After resigning as MP on Thursday, Ndlozi expressed his appreciation to the party and his supporters on social media.

