Top 10 stories of the day: AKA-Tibz suspects denied bail again | ‘I am not responsible for Ndlozi’ | Khawula’s controversial claims
Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
News today includes two of the seven men charged with the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane will remain in custody after their second bail application was denied.
Meanwhile, questions over former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi missing the party’s national party assembly in December, where new leadership was elected, continues to follow party leader Julius Malema.
Furthermore, controversial blogger Musa Khawula will remain behind bars after being arrested in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) about a week ago, the police have confirmed.
Weather tomorrow: 16 January 2025
South Africa braces for severe thunderstorms and fire danger conditions. Heavy downpours, hail, and high winds pose risks across multiple regions. – full weather forecast here.
Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
‘New facts should not be entertained’: AKA-Tibz murder suspects denied bail again
Two of the seven men charged with the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane will remain in custody after their second bail application was denied.
On Wednesday, the Durban Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) ruled against granting bail to Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande.
The pair had submitted a second bid for bail, arguing that new facts had emerged since their initial applications.
CONTINUE READING: ‘New facts should not be entertained’: AKA-Tibz murder suspects denied bail again
ActionSA absorbs Forum 4 Service Delivery in step to ‘unite opposition’
ActionSA has declared its intention to unite smaller opposition parties under one banner.
The party announced on Wednesday that it would be absorbing Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD), a party that won 18 523 votes in the 2024 national elections.
The move would not see the dissolving of F4SD as provisions have been made for existing members to hold dual membership.
CONTINUE READING: ActionSA absorbs Forum 4 Service Delivery in step to ‘unite opposition’
‘I am not responsible for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, I’m not his father,’ says Malema
Questions over former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi missing the party’s national party assembly in December, where new leadership was elected, continues to follow party leader Julius Malema.
This despite his directive at the party’s pre-conference media briefing that questions regarding Ndlozi would not be entertained.
Speculation over Ndlozi’s future in the party gained momentum after the party’s former deputy president Floyd Shivambu left for the MK party, led by Jacob Zuma.
CONTINUE READING: ‘I am not responsible for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, I’m not his father,’ says Malema
More than 50 bodies recovered from disused Stilfontein mine
A total of 51 dead bodies have been recovered from the abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein over the past two days.
The rescue mission, which began on Monday, 13 January, follows a recent High Court ruling ordering the government to extract the illegal miners, also known as zama zamas, occupying Shaft 11 of the Buffelsfontein gold mine.
Phase 3 of the operation includes sending a cage down the shaft to bring the illegal miners back up to the surface.
CONTINUE READING: More than 50 bodies recovered from disused Stilfontein mine
A history of Musa Khawula’s problematic claims against some of SA’s celebrities
Controversial blogger Musa Khawula will remain behind bars after being arrested in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) about a week ago, the police have confirmed.
Khawula was arrested in Newcastle after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.
The blogger allegedly posted derogatory statements between 10 and 12 October 2024 on his social media platform — which has a substantial following — with the alleged intention of impairing, injuring or damaging the dignity of businessman Zee Nxumalo.
CONTINUE READING: A history of Musa Khawula’s problematic claims against some of SA’s celebrities
Here are five more stories of the day:
- SA cop killings: NW police officer gunned down in broad daylight on way to work
- ‘Must I send my child to an open field for school?’: Kids sit at home as assigned school isn’t built
- Judge Mbenenge accused of asking secretary for naked picture of ‘top part’ [VIDEO]
- Back to school: Here’s a practical guide to not breaking the bank
- Operations at Grobler’s Bridge port of entry to Botswana temporarily suspended
Yesterday’s News recap
READ HERE:
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.