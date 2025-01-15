Top 10 stories of the day: AKA-Tibz suspects denied bail again | ‘I am not responsible for Ndlozi’ | Khawula’s controversial claims

News today includes two of the seven men charged with the murders of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane will remain in custody after their second bail application was denied.

Meanwhile, questions over former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi missing the party's national party assembly in December, where new leadership was elected, continues to follow party leader Julius Malema.

Furthermore, controversial blogger Musa Khawula will remain behind bars after being arrested in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) about a week ago, the police have confirmed.

Weather tomorrow: 16 January 2025

South Africa braces for severe thunderstorms and fire danger conditions. Heavy downpours, hail, and high winds pose risks across multiple regions. – full weather forecast here.

‘New facts should not be entertained’: AKA-Tibz murder suspects denied bail again

Two of the seven men charged with the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane will remain in custody after their second bail application was denied.

On Wednesday, the Durban Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) ruled against granting bail to Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande.

Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni during a bail application in the AKA-Tibz murder case at Durban Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The pair had submitted a second bid for bail, arguing that new facts had emerged since their initial applications.

ActionSA absorbs Forum 4 Service Delivery in step to ‘unite opposition’

ActionSA has declared its intention to unite smaller opposition parties under one banner.

The party announced on Wednesday that it would be absorbing Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD), a party that won 18 523 votes in the 2024 national elections.

F4SD’s Mbahare Kekana and ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba sign a mutual cooperation agreement on 15 January. Picture: X / @ActionSA

The move would not see the dissolving of F4SD as provisions have been made for existing members to hold dual membership.

‘I am not responsible for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, I’m not his father,’ says Malema

Questions over former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi missing the party’s national party assembly in December, where new leadership was elected, continues to follow party leader Julius Malema.

This despite his directive at the party’s pre-conference media briefing that questions regarding Ndlozi would not be entertained.

EFF leader Julius Malema and former party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria on 23 October 2023. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Speculation over Ndlozi’s future in the party gained momentum after the party’s former deputy president Floyd Shivambu left for the MK party, led by Jacob Zuma.

More than 50 bodies recovered from disused Stilfontein mine

A total of 51 dead bodies have been recovered from the abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein over the past two days.

The rescue mission, which began on Monday, 13 January, follows a recent High Court ruling ordering the government to extract the illegal miners, also known as zama zamas, occupying Shaft 11 of the Buffelsfontein gold mine.

Shaft 11 of the Buffelsfontein gold mine in Stilfontein Mine. Picture: @newstruthliz/AP

Phase 3 of the operation includes sending a cage down the shaft to bring the illegal miners back up to the surface.

A history of Musa Khawula’s problematic claims against some of SA’s celebrities

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula will remain behind bars after being arrested in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) about a week ago, the police have confirmed.

Khawula was arrested in Newcastle after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula is facing the music for derogatory comments he’s made about some celebs. Picture: @Musa_Khawula/X

The blogger allegedly posted derogatory statements between 10 and 12 October 2024 on his social media platform — which has a substantial following — with the alleged intention of impairing, injuring or damaging the dignity of businessman Zee Nxumalo.

Here are five more stories of the day:

