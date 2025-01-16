Top 10 stories of the day: Stilfontein deaths under investigation | Demand for Bela Act resolution | Gaza ceasefire

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes authorities have claimed that no illegal miners remain underground at the Buffelsfontein Gold Mine in Stilfontein, North West.

Meanwhile, Solidary, AfriForum and the Solidarity Support Centre for Schools (SCS) have given Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube and President Cyril Ramaphosa 10 days to resolve the dispute on the Bela Act.

Furthermore, South Africa has welcomed the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, describing it as a “crucial first step towards ending a catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza”.

Weather tomorrow: 17 January 2025

Saws predicts high fire risks in Western Cape and Northern Cape, with isolated thundershowers expected in Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Stilfontein: Police say no illegal miners remain underground, courts will determine who’s responsible for deaths

Authorities have claimed that no illegal miners remain underground at the Buffelsfontein Gold Mine in Stilfontein, North West.

The government-funded rescue mission, led by the Mine Rescue Services (MRS), concluded on Thursday after community volunteers confirmed no further signs of miners in the disused mine.

A South African Police Services (Saps) vehicle is parked near the mine shaft in Stilfontein on 17 November 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The site has three main entry and exit points: Margaret Shaft, Buffelsfontein Shaft 10, and Buffelsfontein Shaft 11.

CONTINUE READING: Stilfontein: Police say no illegal miners remain underground, courts will determine who’s responsible for deaths

Matric class of 2024: Universities receive record number of applications

Matriculants are reflecting on the overall outcome of their 12-year school slog but the next step on the ladder looms.

Those dreaming of university have waited anxiously for their acceptance notifications, as universities sift through the deluge of requests.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Universities elaborated on how the intake for 2025 was shaping up, the benchmarks they need to meet and offered advice on how to ensure academic success.

CONTINUE READING: Matric class of 2024: Universities receive record number of applications

AfriForum, Solidarity give Gwarube and Ramaphosa 10 days to resolve Bela Act dispute

Solidary, AfriForum and the Solidarity Support Centre for Schools (SCS) have given Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube and President Cyril Ramaphosa 10 days to resolve the dispute on the Bela Act.

The president assented to the Act in September last year amid criticism from the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) and AfriForum, among other parties.

Picture: AfriForum/X

The parties had reservations about clauses 4 and 5 of the Act, which give the Basic Education Department control over admissions policy and compels the school governing body to submit the school’s language policy to the provincial head of department for approval.

CONTINUE READING: AfriForum, Solidarity give Gwarube and Ramaphosa 10 days to resolve Bela Act dispute

‘We got the freedom but we lost the country’: Did Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza get their flowers? [VIDEO]

They died two days apart from each other and on Wednesday the industry equally bid farewell to Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza in memorial services held in Joburg.

With Khumalo having passed away first, her memorial service at The Market started a few hours before Doc Shebeleza’s which was held at the SABC’s Radio Park in Auckland Park.

Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza’s memorial services were held on Wednesday in Joburg. Pictures: Winnie Khumalo/Facebook and @radio2000ZA/X

One tends to learn new things about the deceased at their memorial services through the shared anecdotes by those who knew them and Khumalo’s memorial service was no different.

CONTINUE READING: ‘We got the freedom but we lost the country’: Did Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza get their flowers? [VIDEO]

Gaza ceasefire: South Africa calls for peace and a Palestinian state [VIDEO]

South Africa has welcomed the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, describing it as a “crucial first step towards ending a catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza”.

It has been 467 days since Israel commenced its war against Palestinians in Gaza. Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday celebrated after mediators confirmed that a ceasefire deal was reached between Hamas and Israel following 15 months of war.

Palestinian children in Gaza call for peace. Picture: X/@FasihullahAryan

Over the past 15 months, at least 46,707 people in Gaza have been killed, including approximately 18,000 children.

CONTINUE READING: Gaza ceasefire: South Africa calls for peace and a Palestinian state [VIDEO]

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: AKA-Tibz suspects denied bail again | ‘I am not responsible for Ndlozi’ | Khawula’s controversial claims