News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

8 minute read

16 Jan 2025

08:00 pm

Top 10 stories of the day: Stilfontein deaths under investigation | Demand for Bela Act resolution | Gaza ceasefire

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Top 10 stories of the day 16 January 2025

Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla

News today includes authorities have claimed that no illegal miners remain underground at the Buffelsfontein Gold Mine in Stilfontein, North West.

Meanwhile, Solidary, AfriForum and the Solidarity Support Centre for Schools (SCS) have given Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube and President Cyril Ramaphosa 10 days to resolve the dispute on the Bela Act.

Furthermore, South Africa has welcomed the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, describing it as a “crucial first step towards ending a catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza”.

Weather tomorrow: 17 January 2025

Saws predicts high fire risks in Western Cape and Northern Cape, with isolated thundershowers expected in Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Stilfontein: Police say no illegal miners remain underground, courts will determine who’s responsible for deaths

Authorities have claimed that no illegal miners remain underground at the Buffelsfontein Gold Mine in Stilfontein, North West.

The government-funded rescue mission, led by the Mine Rescue Services (MRS), concluded on Thursday after community volunteers confirmed no further signs of miners in the disused mine.

Top 10 stories of the day 16 January 2025
A South African Police Services (Saps) vehicle is parked near the mine shaft in Stilfontein on 17 November 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The site has three main entry and exit points: Margaret Shaft, Buffelsfontein Shaft 10, and Buffelsfontein Shaft 11.

CONTINUE READING: Stilfontein: Police say no illegal miners remain underground, courts will determine who’s responsible for deaths

Matric class of 2024: Universities receive record number of applications

Matriculants are reflecting on the overall outcome of their 12-year school slog but the next step on the ladder looms.

Those dreaming of university have waited anxiously for their acceptance notifications, as universities sift through the deluge of requests.

Top 10 stories of the day 16 January 2025
Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Universities elaborated on how the intake for 2025 was shaping up, the benchmarks they need to meet and offered advice on how to ensure academic success.

CONTINUE READING: Matric class of 2024: Universities receive record number of applications

AfriForum, Solidarity give Gwarube and Ramaphosa 10 days to resolve Bela Act dispute

Solidary, AfriForum and the Solidarity Support Centre for Schools (SCS) have given Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube and President Cyril Ramaphosa 10 days to resolve the dispute on the Bela Act.

The president assented to the Act in September last year amid criticism from the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) and AfriForum, among other parties.

Top 10 stories of the day 16 January 2025
Picture: AfriForum/X

The parties had reservations about clauses 4 and 5 of the Act, which give the Basic Education Department control over admissions policy and compels the school governing body to submit the school’s language policy to the provincial head of department for approval.

CONTINUE READING: AfriForum, Solidarity give Gwarube and Ramaphosa 10 days to resolve Bela Act dispute

‘We got the freedom but we lost the country’: Did Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza get their flowers? [VIDEO]

They died two days apart from each other and on Wednesday the industry equally bid farewell to Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza in memorial services held in Joburg.

With Khumalo having passed away first, her memorial service at The Market started a few hours before Doc Shebeleza’s which was held at the SABC’s Radio Park in Auckland Park.

Top 10 stories of the day 16 January 2025
Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza’s memorial services were held on Wednesday in Joburg. Pictures: Winnie Khumalo/Facebook and @radio2000ZA/X

One tends to learn new things about the deceased at their memorial services through the shared anecdotes by those who knew them and Khumalo’s memorial service was no different.

CONTINUE READING: ‘We got the freedom but we lost the country’: Did Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza get their flowers? [VIDEO]

Gaza ceasefire: South Africa calls for peace and a Palestinian state [VIDEO]

South Africa has welcomed the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, describing it as a “crucial first step towards ending a catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza”.

It has been 467 days since Israel commenced its war against Palestinians in Gaza. Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday celebrated after mediators confirmed that a ceasefire deal was reached between Hamas and Israel following 15 months of war.

Top 10 stories of the day 16 January 2025
Palestinian children in Gaza call for peace. Picture: X/@FasihullahAryan

Over the past 15 months, at least 46,707 people in Gaza have been killed, including approximately 18,000 children.

CONTINUE READING: Gaza ceasefire: South Africa calls for peace and a Palestinian state [VIDEO]

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: AKA-Tibz suspects denied bail again | ‘I am not responsible for Ndlozi’ | Khawula’s controversial claims

Read more on these topics

Top 10 stories of the day

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Hawks make major breakthrough in matric results ‘breach’ – One detained
South Africa Stilfontein: Police say no illegal miners remain underground, courts will determine who’s responsible for deaths
South Africa Sars swallows petrol attendant’s two-pot payout over mistaken identity
South Africa Mbenenge sent secretary private part picture and asked for ‘BJ’ [VIDEO]
Education Matric class of 2024: Universities receive record number of applications

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES