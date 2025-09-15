Top 10 stories of the day: Phala Phala trial begins | MK party takes Madlanga commission to court | 17% of SA tenants behind on rent

Here’s your daily news update for Monday, 15 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, the first witness in the Phala Phala farm burglary trial has detailed how the stolen cash was concealed in a couch.

Meanwhile, the MK party says it plans to challenge the legality of the Madlanga commission in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

Furthermore, a PayProp Rental Index report has revealed that 16.9% of tenants fell behind on rent in the second quarter of this year.

Weather tomorrow: 16 September 2025

The South African Weather Service warned of damaging winds, fire hazards, and sweltering heat in Mpumalanga with yellow alerts across multiple provinces. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Phala Phala trial: Witness details why he hid cash in Ramaphosa’s couch

Alleged Phala Phala farm burglary mastermind Imanuwela David and his two co-accused pleaded not guilty as the first witness detailed how the stolen cash was concealed in a couch.

The trial got underway at the Modimolle Regional Court in Limpopo on Monday.

Imanuwela David (R) and Froliana Joseph appear at Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court on 7 November 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

After a brief adjournment, the former lodge manager at Phala Phala became the first witness to testify, sharing details of how Mustafa came to the game farm on 25 December 2019. He confirmed that he was the person who moved the cash from the safe to the couch.

“I was afraid to leave that money inside the safe because everyone has access to that room where the safe was because we kept documents, the keys for the rooms of the farm and also documents for the animals that are being bred there at the farm.”

CONTINUE READING: Phala Phala trial: Witness details why he hid cash in Ramaphosa’s couch

Madlanga commission to meet its first hurdle in court challenge on Thursday

While South Africans await the commencement of the Madlanga commission of inquiry, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party says the hearings should not go ahead.

In a media statement on Monday, party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party would challenge the legality of the commission in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Madlanga Commission media briefing on 28 July 2025 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The commission is expected to begin hearings on Wednesday with Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the first witness.

Ndhlela described the commencement of the hearings as “rushed” and “irregular”.

CONTINUE READING: Madlanga commission to meet its first hurdle in court challenge on Thursday

17% of SA tenants behind on rent, with many more heading toward debt

Most South Africans are in danger, as most of their salaries go towards rent, transport, and debt, leaving them with little to save.

A PayProp Rental Index report has revealed that most tenants have been keeping up with their rental payments; however, this may change quickly as residential rent continues to increase at a rate higher than inflation.

For illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

The index shows that average rent in the country has increased to R9 218 in the second quarter, R433 higher than the same period in 2024, and R86 higher than the first quarter of 2025.

“The share of tenants who were behind on rent fell to 16.9% nationally, the lowest level ever recorded in the PayProp Rental Index,” said Andre van Rooyen, head of sales at PayProp.

CONTINUE READING: 17% of SA tenants behind on rent, with many more heading toward debt

Eskom hammers more nails into lord of darkness coffin with new milestone

Eskom continues to hammer nails into the load shedding coffin in a bid to keep the lord of darkness restrained after unplanned breakdowns reached new lows.

According to the utility, unplanned breakdowns dropped to just 5 989MW, roughly the output of about ten single units within Eskom’s fleet of 78 power station units.

Picture: iStock

“This achievement is especially significant, it’s the first time since 2 July 2017, when breakdowns reached 5645MW, that losses have fallen below the 6,000MW mark,” Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said on Sunday.

Mokwena said a similar performance was last seen on 16 November 2013, with breakdowns at 5 985MW, nearly identical to Sunday’s.

CONTINUE READING: Eskom hammers more nails into lord of darkness coffin with new milestone

‘I don’t have any regrets’: Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa apologises but stands by her use of the k-word

Media personality Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa says she is apologetic but does not regret using the k-word to describe her hair when announced as the face of Carlton Hair South Africa.

“I don’t have any regrets at all, but I am apologetic to those who feel offended by it,” Mlotshwa told The Citizen. Mlotshwa’s description of her hair as ‘ka***r-hare’ has split opinions.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa says she is apologetic but doesn’t regret the use to the k-word. Picture: enhlembali_/Instagram

Some see nothing wrong with the term, as it’s still commonly used in black and coloured communities in South Africa. In contrast, others see it as derogatory because it’s a term that was used to describe black people’s hair during apartheid as a way of talking down on them.

“People will always have something to say, and once you understand that factor, nothing feels personal. I am a black woman, and I have every right if I want to say the word,” Mlotshwa said.

CONTINUE READING: ‘I don’t have any regrets’: Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa apologises but stands by her use of the k-word

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: ANCYL denies internal battles | Mchunu fights to clear name | Mashatile pushes for HIV action