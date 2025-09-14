Top 10 stories of the day: ANCYL denies internal battles | Mchunu fights to clear name | Mashatile pushes for HIV action

Here’s your daily news update for Sunday, 14 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has rejected reports that its recent National General Council (NGC) was overtaken by internal succession battles.

Also, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has stated that he is ready to clear his name as allegations linking him to organised crime are investigated.

Meanwhile, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who chairs the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), has urged that urgent action is needed to close the country’s HIV treatment gap.

Weather tomorrow: 15 September 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) predicts partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures ranging from cool to warm, but hot in some areas. Full weather forecast here.

ANCYL dismisses reports of succession battles

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has strongly denied media reports suggesting there are leadership succession battles within its ranks.

These reports alleged that some provincial delegates, particularly from KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, were preparing motions of no confidence in the current leadership, including targeting Collen Malatji.

ANCYL’s 81st anniversary celebration at the Mittah Seperepere Convention Centre in Kimberley, Northern Cape, on 13 September 2025. Picture: ANCYL/X

ANCYL leadership responded by calling those reports a “fabrication.”

Mchunu ready to clear name as ANC calls for ‘might of law to be served’

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has stated his readiness to clear his name following serious allegations levelled by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The allegations include claims of political interference in policing operations, which Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection Shadrack Sibiya are accused of having facilitated.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: Gallo Images

Mchunu has expressed confidence that the upcoming commission of inquiry will allow him to respond and demonstrate that the claims are untrue.

Mashatile demands urgent action to close HIV treatment gap

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, speaking as chair of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), has called for immediate, amplified efforts to address the gap in HIV treatment coverage in South Africa.

The goal is to identify and support about 1.1 million people living with HIV, either not yet on treatment or who have dropped off treatment.

HIV/AIDs medication. Picture: iStock

He also pointed out uneven performance across provinces in getting people back into treatment, citing Gauteng’s progress (over 153,000 people returned or initiated treatment) but noting that some districts are lagging behind their targets.

South Africa ready to host F1 Grand Prix

South Africa has made significant moves to bring back the Formula One (F1) Grand Prix, aiming for a return by 2027.

The bid effort is led by the Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, who says the country has fulfilled and exceeded many of F1 Management’s requirements.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie appointed a bid steering committee (BSC) to oversee the bidding process for the return of F1 to South Africa. Picture: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda

A key milestone: the private sector has committed to shouldering the licensing fee (estimated at R2.1 billion) rather than relying on direct government funding.

Minister McKenzie also pointed out that the bid submission included more than the minimum requirements and that supply from the private sector includes several major companies.

Simbine falls short again, as Leotlela takes fifth in 100m final

In Tokyo, at the World Athletics Championships, Akani Simbine narrowly missed out on a medal in the men’s 100m final, finishing seventh with a time of 10.04 seconds.

Meanwhile, Gift Leotlela, returning from injury, had a strong performance: he set a new personal best in earlier rounds (9.87s) and ended up finishing fifth in the final with 9.95 seconds.

Akani Simbine at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Picture: Jewel Samad/AFP

Leotlela’s performance was especially uplifting considering his struggles in recent years. His fifth-place finish shows real progress, and Simbine still remains without a global medal in the 100m despite multiple finals appearances, underscoring how competitive the sprint field is

Here are five more news stories of the day:

