Top 10 stories of the day: Midrand child pornography arrest | MK treasurer resigns | McKenzie on transformation theory

News today includes South African Police Service (Saps) members combed through evidence on Friday at a scene in Midrand where a suspect was arrested for child pornography-related charges.

Meanwhile, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party treasurer general Dr Thanti Mthanti has resigned from Jacob Zuma’s party citing professional commitments.

Furthermore, Minister of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Gayton McKenzie provided a candid theory on South African cricket’s transformation objectives.

Weather tomorrow: 18 January 2025

The weather service warned of extremely hot conditions in places in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape; however, expect isolated showers and thundershowers over the northern parts of the country with morning fog in places. – full weather forecast here.

Midrand suspect found with ’10 million child pornography images and videos’ arrested (PICS)

South African Police Service (Saps) members combed through evidence on Friday at a scene in Midrand where a suspect was arrested for child pornography-related charges.

The officers initiated a takedown operation on Friday morning and arrested one suspect for possession, accessing, downloading, and distribution of child pornography.

35-year-old suspect found with ’10 million child pornography images and videos’ arrested in Midrand. Picture: Supplied.

The Saps announced that they had discovered the suspect in possession of thousands of images and videos showing child pornography.

DA accused of cheap politicking as Joburg acting city manager’s appointment approved by council

The City of Joburg council has approved the appointment of the metro’s chief operating officer (COO) Tshepo Makola as acting city manager, replacing Floyd Brink.

The decision was made during a council meeting held on Friday at the Johannesburg City Council Chamber in Braamfontein.

Johannesburg City Council meeting at the Connie Bapela House in Braamfontein. Picture: Neil McCartney/The Citizen

Out of the 242 councillors present, 139 voted in favor of Makola’s appointment, 60 opposed it, and 41 abstained.

MK party treasurer-general Dr Thanti Mthanti resigns

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party treasurer general Dr Thanti Mthanti has resigned from Jacob Zuma’s party citing professional commitments.

The MK party said Zuma received a letter of resignation from Mthanti this week.

Thanti Mthanti. Picture: X/@insightfactor

Mthanti’s resignation comes just a month and a half after he was appointed as treasurer-general of the party.

City Power crisis: Over 2 900 calls logged across Johannesburg as multiple areas face outages

City Power is confronting an unprecedented crisis, with over 2 900 service calls logged within 24 hours, as widespread outages affect numerous areas across Johannesburg.

On Friday morning, the utility’s Roodepoort Service Delivery Centre alone was managing 1 077 calls, with 532 of these logged within 24 hours.

Photo: iStock

The widespread outages have affected parts of Midrand, Roodepoort, Randburg, Hursthill, Alexandra, Reuven, and Johannesburg’s inner city.

More black bowlers than batters? Minister Gayton McKenzie’s theory on transformation

Minister of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Gayton McKenzie provided a candid theory on South African cricket’s transformation objectives.

The minister gave a characteristically cavalier interview this week where he elaborated on his goals for 2025 and the South African sporting matters that pressed him the most.

Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Picture: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images

Cricket is on the sporting lips of sports fans, with star-studded lineups currently gracing stadiums across the country.

