Top 10 stories of the day: Mashatile’s Heritage Day speech | Farmer awarded R2m | Lion captured in Limpopo

Here’s your daily news update for Sunday, 24 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivered a Heritage Day address in Western Cape, while the minister of police has to pay a farmer R2 million in damages.

Furthermore, a lion was captured after the wild animal killed livestock in Limpopo.

In addition, several weather alerts have been issued for Thursday. Here’s the full weather forecast here.

Heritage institutions must contribute to govt’s efforts on drug abuse, unemployment – Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: Gallo Images

Heritage institutions must contribute to the country’s fight against social ills, says Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Mashatile delivered the keynote address during Heritage Day celebrations in Oudtshoorn on Wednesday.

Farmer awarded R2m after cops fail to stop angry community from slaughtering his animals

Picture: iStock

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court has directed the minister of police to pay a farmer R2 million in damages after his animals were slaughtered by community members.

The plaintiff, Arnold Fourie Raath, testified that he farmed macadamia nuts, pineapples and game on Kroonvrug Farm.

Lion captured in Giyani area and relocated to Kruger National Park, two others roaming

Picture: Supplied

SANParks rangers, the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) and a team from the Limpopo department of economic development, environment and tourism have captured and relocated a male lion from Letaba Ranch north of Phalaborwa to the northern Kruger National Park.

This is after the lion killed livestock in the Giyani–Phalaborwa boundary area on 16 and 21 September.

Asset Forfeiture Unit granted order to recover stolen government land worth millions

Picture: iStock

The Pretoria High Court has granted the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) a forfeiture order to recover stolen government land.

According to NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the land, belonging to the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform (DRDLR), was unlawfully transferred to individuals and business entities.

‘Clock started running’ when membership ended: Why ex-ANC Free State councillor lost bid to stop by-election

ANC flag outside Luthuli House on 15 July 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

An ex-ANC Free State ward councillor failed in his bid to prevent his former party from filling a vacant seat in the Nala local municipality.

The Electoral Court struck the case brought by Elias Ntlebi off the roll.

