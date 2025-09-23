Top 10 stories of the day: Court battle over Mabuza’s pension | Kruger National Park renaming | Masemola on Mchunu’s anger

Here’s your daily news update for Tuesday, 23 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

the battle over the R44.7 million pension of late deputy president David Mabuza played out in the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela on Tuesday, ending with unexpected drama.

Meanwhile, the Mpumalanga legislature has used Heritage Day to fast-track the renaming of several public assets in the province, including Kruger National Park.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola says he found Senzo Mchunu's anger over police doing a good job 'quite strange'.

Heritage Day weather: 24 September 2025

The South African Weather Service warns of scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers in the eastern and southeastern parts of South Africa this Heritage Day. Heavy rain is expected along the KwaZulu-Natal coast and northern areas. Full weather forecast here.

Lawyer says Mabuza’s nomination is ‘only a wish’ as family battles for R44m pension

The battle over the R44.7 million pension of late deputy president David Mabuza played out in the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela on Tuesday, ending with unexpected drama.

Mabuza’s daughter, Tamara Silinda, is seeking an urgent interdict to prevent financial services company Alexander Forbes from paying out the former deputy president’s pension until the matter is finalised.

The funeral of former deputy president David Mabuza at Bergvlam High School in Mbombela on 12 July 2025. Picture: Gallo Images

Silinda also wants Alexander Forbes to cover R127 990 for her university tuition fees, as well as R40 000 per month for her living expenses.

Her mother, Ruth Funi “Emunah” Silinda, who is alleged to be Mabuza’s customary wife, is listed as the second applicant, while his widow, Nonhlanhla Patience Mnisi, is the first respondent.

Kruger National Park renaming gets greenlight from Mpumalanga legislature

The Mpumalanga legislature has used Heritage Day to fast-track the renaming of several public assets in the province.

A motion to rename was proposed without notice and was quickly adopted by the legislature before it moved on to other matters.

Picture: Lowvelder

The renaming could affect the internationally renowned Kruger National Park (KNP), a stadium in eMalahleni and the province’s main airport.

Masemola says Mchunu’s anger over ‘police doing a good job’ was ‘quite strange’

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu became ‘visibly angry’, according to Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, after the political killings task team (PKTT) took on an additional case despite his instructions to wind down their work.

Masemola returned to the Madlanga commission on Tuesday, where he detailed Mchunu’s alleged unjustified disbandment of the “highly successful” task team.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola presents evidence at the Madlanga commission in Pretoria, 22 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

He said following Mchunu’s letter, dated 31 December 2025, in which he directed the disbandment of the task team, meetings ensued in which Masemola and Crime Intelligence’s Dumisani Khumalo, among others, proposed plans on how this could be achieved without disrupting their work.

One of these meetings in March was allegedly abruptly ended after Mchunu expressed his anger over the additional case the team had taken on, contrary to his directive.

Kenny Kunene returns to council: Are there honourable politicians left in SA?

Kenny Kunene is likely to be reinstated in his former role as the MMC of Transport in Johannesburg.

This comes after he was cleared by his own party, the Patriotic Alliance (PA), of any wrongdoing in relation to him being connected with alleged gangster Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe.

Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Kunene was found at Molefe’s house when police raided the Sandton home. He claimed he had brought a reporter there to do an interview for his media company.

Speaking to The Citizen on Tuesday, PA spokesperson Steve Motale said Kunene will definitely be sworn in as a councillor again.

Oh Schuks…It’s ‘Schuster’! Candid doccie series digs deep for the ‘Leon truth’ [Watch]

Leon Schuster is more than just a filmmaker, comedian and prankster – the man is a cultural icon.

From slapstick comedy and unforgettable pranks to blockbuster movies and hit songs, the “king of the candid camera” forms an integral part of South Africa’s popular culture.

Leon Schuster has been a national treasure for decades, and now, for the very first time, his life story will be told in a five-part documentary series. Pictures: Supplied

The 74-year-old Schuster was recently honoured at the Silwerskerm Awards for his contribution to the entertainment industry with a five-part documentary series about his life story premiering on 1 October on kykNET.

Schuster promises to reveal a side of Leon Schuster that most South Africans have never seen before.

