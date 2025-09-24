Rassie picked team to counter Argentina, yet still wants to ‘experiment a little’

'If things go great we’ll maybe give Libbok a run and move Sacha to 15. And maybe move Gazza back to 12 and André to loose forward.'

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus said his team, altough featuring minimal changes from their record win against the All Blacks two weeks ago, was selected specifically to counter a “pacy” and “bouncy” Argentina backline.

Still, he said if things go well during their Rugby Championship match at Kings Park on Saturday, he may experiment by moving players around the field to get a feel for different combinations.

The Springbok starting XV includes only two changes, which were made due to injury. Lock Eben Etzebeth replaces Lood de Jager, and centre Damian de Allende comes in for fullback Aphelele Fassi. Damian Willemse moves from centre to 15 to enable this.

The 5-3 bench sees three changes, Boan Venter comes in at prop while, Jan-Hendrik Wessels serves as replacement hooker and scrumhalf Morne van den Berg takes over from Grant Williams, who is nursing a niggle.

Erasmus hopes he can experiment

Erasmus said Willemse had been out of form for a while, but starting him at centre during their 43-10 win against the All Blacks in Wellington got him closer to the action before he had to move to 15 with Fassi’s injury.

Willemse’s man-of-the-match performance vindicated the decision. “Sometimes you just need one game to get you back there,” Erasmus said.

Likewise, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was strong at flyhalf, and then again when he moved to fullback, before his HIA. He will play 10 with Manie Libbok, who also impressed in Wellington, on the bench.

But this may all change.

“If things go great we’ll maybe give Libbok a run and move Sacha to 15. And maybe move Gaza [Willemse] back to 12 and André [Esterhuizen] to loose forward.

“Whatever happens in the game, let’s hope it works out so we can experiment a little bit. While giving Argentina respect at the same time.

Springboks still trying different combinations

Canan Moodie and De Allende have not paired in the midfield often, and Erasmus looks forward to seeing how they do. He described Moodie as a backline player who thrives closer to the action, where he plays instinctively, rather than waiting on the wing for the fullback to kick for him.

“Jesse [Kriel] will play a lot more for us [later]. So it is nice to try the different combinations.”

“The team we picked was with Argentina in mind. They are speedy and bouncy. [Lucio] Cinti is a sevens player, [Santiago] Chocobaras, their nine is unbelievably pacy. Their wingers are pacy, the fullback is so experienced.

“They really have a well-balanced team in lineouts and everything.”

He said Argentina’s style of play and their current level is very similar to how the Springboks were in 2018. So the Boks know they have a tough game and will focus on winning by any means rather than trying to secure a bonus point to move up the Rugby Championship table.

The Wallabies lead the championship with 11 points, while the Boks and All Blacks each have 10 points. Argentina have nine.