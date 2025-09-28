Top 10 stories of the day: Morero on Joburg Water | Madlanga commission | Mbeki’s ANC KZN speech

Here’s your daily news update for Sunday, 28 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, R4 billion has not disappeared from Joburg Water’s account according to mayor Dada Morero, while one of the Madlanga commission’s evidence leaders is seeking to leave.

Furthermore, Former president Thabo Mbeki addressed the ANC KZN’s political school.

Read the full weather forecast for Monday, 29 September here.

Here are your top 10 stories of the day: 28 September 2025

Morero responds to allegations that billions ‘vanished’ from Joburg Water’s coffers

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero. Picture: Gallo Images

City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has dismissed allegations that R4 billion vanished from the Joburg Water’s bank account.

The allegations were shared by, among others, DA Joburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille, who claimed the money had been allocated for water maintenance.

Is the chief evidence leader leaving Madlanga commission?

Former Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga at Capital on the Park Hotel in Johannesburg on 28 July 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The Madlanga commission’s chief evidence leader, advocate Terry Motau, has reportedly requested to leave the commission.

Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has reportedly pleaded with Motau to reconsider his request, stating his departure would affect the commission’s work.

‘There’s a crisis’ – Mbeki commends KZN ANC for ‘discussing real problems instead of singing’

Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Gallo Images

Former ANC president Thabo Mbeki has commended the party’s provincial task team members for using its two-day political school to address real issues.

Mbeki addressed the Provincial Task Team Political School in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Saturday and urged members to position the ANC as a party that brings solutions to the masses.

Warning to councillors who are ‘elected today and relocate tomorrow’

Polokwane Mayor John Mpe. Picture: Supplied

Go back to the villages where you were elected from, or else!

This is the warning by Peter Mokaba ANC regional chairperson, Makoro John Mpe, to all ANC ward councillors who have since relocated to well-serviced areas such as townships, towns and cities.

‘Leave parliament and Cabinet too’: How Stan Mathabatha was convinced not to abandon ANC position

Limpopo premier and ANC chairperson in the province Stanley Mathabatha. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Antonio Muchave

A threat by the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in Limpopo may have swayed Land Reform and Rural Development Deputy Minister Chupu Stan Mathabatha not to go ahead with a controversial decision to step aside as ANC Limpopo chairperson.

Mathabatha wrote to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula earlier this month, informing him of his intention to step aside.

Here are five more stories of the day:

