Miss SA organisation clears top 10 finalist Bridgette Jones of bullying accusations

Lineo Lesemane

Jones was accused of workplace bullying.

Bridgette Jones

Model Bridgette Jones. Picture: Instagram/@_bridgette_jones

The Miss South Africa organisation has cleared top 10 finalist Bridgette Jones of bullying allegations.

The accusations emerged online earlier this month, prompting an internal investigation by the pageant organisers.

In a recent statement, the organisation said it had engaged directly with Jones’ former employer, the South African Medical and Education Foundation (SAME Foundation), to verify the claims.

“The SAME Foundation has formally confirmed that the allegations are false.

“In an official statement, the foundation’s chief executive officer categorically denied that any bullying or harassment took place during the finalist’s employment.

“On the contrary, she was consistently described as professional, respectful, and exemplary in her conduct,” the Miss South Africa organisation said.

The pageant added that it does not condone bullying or harassment in any form and expects all contestants to uphold the values of integrity, respect, and accountability.

“We stand firmly by these principles and continue to expect all contestants to embody the true spirit of empowerment and leadership that this platform represents,” the statement read.

Bridgette Jones accused of bullying

The allegations were made by Cape Town-based Miss Mitchells Plain beauty pageant founder, Kayla Jenecker.

In now-deleted TikTok videos, Jenecker claimed Jones had bullied her in the workplace and made remarks about her weight, among other things.

“And currently, there is a case pending; it was taken to the CCMA [Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration].

‘I have reported this matter. So I am not doing this because she made it to the Top 10,” Jenecker added.

