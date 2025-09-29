In case you missed it: ‘Cat’ Matlala caught again | Cele gave no PKTT orders | McKenzie warns over Kunene

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 29 September 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes three syndicates responsible for siphoning off almost R1.7 billion from the Gauteng government have been identified by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU).

Meanwhile, Police Divisional Commissioner of Crime Intelligence Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo has informed the Madlanga Commission that former police minister Bheki Cele never issued directives to the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

Furthermore, the future of Patriotic Alliance (PA) Joburg city councillor Kenny Kunene was still up in the air last night – he has been sworn back in as a councillor, but negotiations are continuing between the ANC, EFF and the PA about him being reinstated as MMC for roads and transport.

Weather tomorrow: 29 September 2025

Flooding is expected in parts of Limpopo due to disruptive rainfall, while the western parts of the Northern and Western Cape are set to experience extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions. Full weather forecast here.

‘Cat’ Matlala caught again: SIU reveals three syndicates in Thembisa hospital corruption

Head of the SIU, Adv Andy Mothibi. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The unit on Monday revealed the widespread corruption involving officials and service providers tied to the Thembisa hospital and the provincial Department of Health (DoH).

Head of the SIU Advocate Lekgoa Mothibi detailed the progress of the investigations in the presence of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi.

Former police minister Bheki Cele never gave directions to PKTT, says Khumalo

Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo testifies at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria, 29 September2025, after the evidence presented by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Khumalo, who has been the project leader of the PKTT since 2018, testified at the commission on Monday.

The Crime Intelligence boss is the one national police commissioner, Fannie Masemola, and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said would be able to furnish the commission with the inner workings of the task team.

‘It is a small party’: McKenzie’s threat about ditching GNU over Kunene could disadvantage PA

Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president, Kenny Kunene. Picture: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo

PA spokesperson Steve Motale told The Citizen yesterday an announcement would be made if an agreement is reached.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie has threatened to pull his party out of the government of national unity (GNU) if Kunene is not reinstated as MMC, claiming ANC mayor Dada Morero is conspiring with the EFF to give the post to them.

‘I suffered emotionally and physically’: R3m claim over police blunder

Picture: iStock

A woman, who was allegedly wrongfully arrested is suing the police minister for more than R3 million.

Nomthandazo Cele, from Ivory Park in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, alleged her unlawful arrest and detention at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria ruined her life.

She said she lost business opportunities because she was recorded on the police system as a person with a pending criminal case, despite the fact that the case was withdrawn.

