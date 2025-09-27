Top 10 stories of the day: Ad hoc committee | Aarto demerit system | Springboks match

Here’s your daily news update for Saturday, 27 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, Parliament’s ad hoc committee has adopted its list of witnesses, while South Africa’s Aarto demerit system will kick in later this year.

Furthermore, the Springboks edged Argentina in a Rugby Championship Test in Durban on Saturday.

In addition, several weather alerts have been issued for Sunday. Here’s the full weather forecast here.

Here are your top 10 stories of the day: 27 September 2025

Malema accuses MPs of trying to protect Ramaphosa as ad hoc committee finalises witness list

KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the Madlanga commission in Pretoria on 17 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The parliamentary ad hoc committee probing KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations has finalised its initial list of witnesses ahead of its first sitting next week.

MPs met on Friday to confirm who will testify before the committee, which will begin public hearings on 7 October, with Mkhwanazi as the first witness.

Aarto demerit system: Beware of ‘ghost fines’ from fraudsters

Trucks queue on the N4 Highway at the Lebombo border post in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga. Picture: Gallo Images/Deon Raath

Get caught speeding, driving recklessly, or driving under the influence of alcohol, and your driver’s license will be gone. Can you imagine retaking your driver’s license test all over again?

South Africa’s long-awaited Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) demerit system takes effect on 1 December 2025.

Kenny Kunene sworn-in as Joburg councillor as McKenzie threatens to resign as minister

Kenny Kunene. Picture: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo

Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president, Kenny Kunene, has returned as a councillor for the City of Johannesburg, amid threats from his party to withdraw from the government of national unity (GNU).

Kunene was sworn-in again on Friday at the Connie Bapela Council Chambers in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Phophi Ramathuba’s camp wins crucial court case

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: X / @PhophiRamathuba

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba’s camp has won a crucial court battle, which could give her an edge in the battle for the ANC’s provincial chair position at the party’s upcoming provincial elective conference.

The Johannesburg High Court recently set aside an urgent bid to interdict, review and set aside the outcomes of the recent ANC Waterberg regional elective conference.

Springboks smash Argentina to top Rugby Championship table: five takeaways

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Damian Willemse of South Africa celebrate victory against Argentina. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The Springboks have topped the Rugby Championship table after thrashing Argentina 67-30 in a scintillating fifth-round match at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

The South Africans won nine tries to three after the All Blacks beat the Wallabies 33-24 at Eden Park earlier in the day.

Here are five more stories of the day:

