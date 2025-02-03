Top 10 stories of the day: Trump’s claim on land denied | Child pornography case details | Kellerman’s 3rd Grammy win
News today includes President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to his United States counterpart Donald Trump’s cutting of financial support to South Africa.
Meanwhile, the state has revealed how much Darren Wilken and his 25-year-old girlfriend allegedly earned from operating a website selling child pornography.
Furthermore, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has described South African flautist Wouter Kellerman’s third win at the Grammy Awards as inspirational for a generation of artists.
Ramaphosa responds to Trump, says SA has ‘not confiscated any land’
President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to his United States counterpart Donald Trump’s cutting of financial support to South Africa.
The US president announced on Sunday that his administration would halt all funding to South Africa after Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Act.
Trump accused South Africa of “treating certain classes of people very badly” and said no funding would be released until his administration had investigated the matter.
Tragedy on the field: Matric student dies after collision during cricket match
A Grade 12 student from Krugersdorp High School (KHS) tragically died during a cricket match at Boksburg Christian Brothers’ College in Gauteng on Saturday.
According to reports, the incident occurred during the first Xl cricket match between the two schools.
“While fielding, KHS players collided as they attempted to intercept a ball struck into the outfield.”
Dodgy transactions and BMW with ‘Kids NA GP’ licence plate: Details of child pornography case shared
The state has revealed how much Darren Wilken and his 25-year-old girlfriend allegedly earned from operating a website selling child pornography.
The bail applications of Wilken and Tiona Moodley were heard at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng on Monday.
The accused face charges for possessing and distributing child pornography, and at least 24 counts of money laundering.
Eskom and load shedding: ‘The worst is yet to come’ – expert
After public power utility Eskom yesterday suspended a fresh bout of load shedding, which hit South Africa on Friday and Saturday, experts have cautioned against being optimistic about the future of uninterrupted energy supply.
Energy analysts Professor Sampson Mamphweli and Tshepo Mahlaba, cited the unpredictability of Eskom’s coal fleet optimism and old power stations, warning that the worst was yet to come.
The utility said it experienced “a temporary setback”, which forced it to implement a precautionary measure “due to several breakdowns, primarily at two of our flagship power stations, which required extended repairs”.
‘A source of immense pride for SA’: Gayton McKenzie on flautist Wouter Kellerman’s third Grammy win
Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has described South African flautist Wouter Kellerman’s third win at the Grammy Awards as inspirational for a generation of artists.
“Kellerman’s dedication to his craft and ability to blend cultures through music is a source of immense pride for South Africa,” said McKenzie.
Kellerman won in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category for his album Triveni at the 66th Grammy Awards held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.
