Top 10 stories of the day: Zuma-Sambudla released on warning | Kagame vs Ramaphosa | Nersa approves 12.7% Eskom hike

News today includes former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party member Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been released on a warning.

Meanwhile, president of Rwanda Paul Kagame has rejected South Africa’s version of events in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Furthermore, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has approved a 12.7% electricity tariff increase for Eskom.

Weather tomorrow: 31 January 2025

Saws warns of severe thunderstorms, extreme heat, and fire risks across multiple provinces on Friday, 31 January. – full weather forecast here.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla released on warning, will return to high court in March [VIDEO]

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party member Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been released on a warning.

Zuma-Sambudla appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. Picture: X/@KingMntungwa

The case has been transferred to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban, where she will appear on 20 March.

‘He was scared and depressed’: Father says soldier’s death in DRC could have been avoided

The family of one of the soldiers who was killed in a bombing in Sake in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last week say they can’t get closure because his body is in a mobile mortuary in a state run by rebels in that country.

Pieter Strydom Snr said his son, also Pieter Strydom, would still be alive if the SANDF had sent him home when he asked to return.

Pieter Strydom was killed by bombs on Friday while serving in the DRC. Picture: Supplied

“Besides that, we are hurting, nothing makes sense, and we have so many questions because things could have been different.”

Rwandan President Paul Kagame rejects South Africa’s ‘distortion and lies’ on DRC

The Mpumalanga government has described the torching of 51 Putco buses in the province as an act of sabotage and vowed that those responsible will face consequences.

Provincial officials addressed the media on Wednesday following the arson attacks at various Putco depots in the Nkangala district.

President of Rwanda Paul Kagame. Picture: Simon Wohlfahrt / AFP

Several employees were injured during the attacks, where the buses were set alight by a group of armed individuals on Monday.

Parties boycott City of Cape Town council meeting as mayor defends JP Smith

Opposition parties in the City of Cape Town have staged a boycott of the first council sitting of 2025, demanding the immediate dismissal of mayoral committee members (MMCs) JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg.

The protest took place outside the Cape Town Civic Centre on Thursday after Democratic Alliance (DA) member and Council Speaker Felicity Purchase decided to change the council meeting from an in-person session to a virtual one.

Documents are loaded into a vehicle during a raid at the offices of JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg on 24 January 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Jaco Marais

GOOD Party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), African National Congress (ANC), and National Coloured Congress (NCC) have accused Purchase of shielding Smith and Limberg, both DA councillors, from accountability.

Nersa approves 12.7% electricity tariff hike for Eskom

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has approved a 12.7% electricity tariff increase for Eskom.

This decision, announced on Thursday, forms part of Eskom’s sixth multi-year price determination (MYPD6) revenue application, which outlines tariff adjustments for the 2025/2026, 2026/2027, and 2027/2028 financial years.

Demonstration outside the Eskom offices in Belville against the rising electricity tariffs on 12 August 2021. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Eskom initially requested a 36.15% increase for April 2025, along with additional hikes of 11.81% for 2026 and 9.10% for 2027.

Here are five more stories of the day:

