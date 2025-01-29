Top 10 stories of the day: Motshekga denies SANDF supply issues | Putco arsonists arrested | RIP Thabang Tabane

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes defence minister Angie Motshekga has dismissed allegations that South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are running out of supplies amid ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, the Mpumalanga government has described the torching of 51 Putco buses in the province as an act of sabotage and vowed that those responsible will face consequences.

Furthermore, percussionist and singer Thabang Tabane passed away on Wednesday morning after a short illness.

Weather tomorrow: 30 January 2025

The weather service warns of thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga on Thursday, with scattered rain expected across several provinces. – full weather forecast here.

Motshekga insist troops still have supplies and no attacks on SANDF’s DRC bases in 48 hours

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga has dismissed allegations that South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are running out of supplies amid ongoing conflict.

Motshekga, accompanied by her deputy Bantu Holomisa and International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola, addressed the media on Wednesday, providing updates on developments in east DRC.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga at the Women’s Day Parade in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

This followed the deaths of 13 SANDF soldiers due to escalated clashes involving M23 rebels and Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) militia against the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC).

R33.4m wasted on unapproved Cuban medicine for SANDF soldiers, SIU reveals

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has uncovered serious alleged procurement irregularities in the South African Department of Defence’s R33.4 million Cuban medicine deal.

This was revealed as part of a broader investigation revealing widespread corruption and irregular contracts across the defence sector.

The SANDF. Photo: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The findings were presented during a briefing to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday.

Mpumalanga official says suspects arrested for torching Putco buses will receive ‘prayer and salavation’

The Mpumalanga government has described the torching of 51 Putco buses in the province as an act of sabotage and vowed that those responsible will face consequences.

Provincial officials addressed the media on Wednesday following the arson attacks at various Putco depots in the Nkangala district.

The Moloto Putco bus depot in Mpumalanga on 28 January 2025. Pictures: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Several employees were injured during the attacks, where the buses were set alight by a group of armed individuals on Monday.

No water for three days: There will be a water shutdown in these areas this weekend

Thousands of households will be without water this weekend as taps run dry for three days because of maintenance.

Last week, Johannesburg Water performed crucial maintenance on the Palmiet System, which left several areas, including Sandton, Midrand, and the central regions of Johannesburg, without water for 24 hours.

Picture: iStock

The water supplier warned that some systems may take three to five days to recover fully after the maintenance was completed on 26 January.

Percussionist and singer Thabang Tabane dies after a short illness [VIDEO]

Percussionist and singer Thabang Tabane passed away on Wednesday morning after a short illness.

Long-time collaborators and friends confirmed his passing to The Citizen. They didn’t want to speak on the record with the media out of respect for his family, who hadn’t given consent.

Percussionist and singer Thabang Tabane has passed away. He was the son of Dr Philip Tabane. Picture: Thabang Tabane/Facebook

Tributes have been pouring in on Facebook from fans, friends and those who knew him.

