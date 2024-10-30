Top 10 stories of the day: Home Affairs to withdraw Adetshina’ IDs | Hailstorm leaves four dead | Trevor Noah on death threats

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the Department of Home Affairs has announced that it will revoke the identity and travel documents of former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina, along with those of her Mozambican-born mother.

Meanwhile, at least four people have died, and more than 40 others were injured during a hailstorm in Bushbuckridge, Limpopo, over the weekend.

Furthermore, in a recent conversation on Steven Bartlett’s ‘The Diary of A CEO‘ podcast, Trevor Noah laid bare the tough beginnings of his Daily Show journey.

News Today: 30 October 2024

After some morning fog, drizzle and isolated showers along the coast, South Africans should expect fine and cool to warm weather on Wednesday. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Home Affairs to withdraw Chidimma Adetshina and her mother’s IDs, fraud charges on the cards

The Department of Home Affairs has announced that it will revoke the identity and travel documents of former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina, along with those of her Mozambican-born mother.

On Tuesday, Home Affairs officials appeared before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee to update MPs on ongoing investigations into corruption and other related matters.

Former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina during the Miss Universe Nigeria boot camp in Lagos on 24 August 2024. Picture: AFP / Fawaz Oyedeji

Home Affairs director-general Tommy Makhode told the members of the committee during the meeting that the department’s counter corruption and security services completed its investigation and the matter was referred to the Hawks.

CONTINUE READING: Home Affairs to withdraw Chidimma Adetshina and her mother’s IDs, fraud charges on the cards

‘Intent is clear’ in Israel’s Gaza genocide, says SA as it files ICJ case

South Africa’s legal team has filed hundreds of pages in its memorial to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), saying that it has presented a clear case to the United Nations’ top court in The Hague that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

South Africa filed its memorial to the ICJ on Monday, as Israel’s parliament approved a bill banning the main UN aid agency for the war-devastated Gaza Strip, sparking international outcry.

(L-R) John Dugard, professor of International Law, lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and lawyer Adila Hassim, sit ahead of the hearing of the genocide case against Israel brought by South Africa, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, The Netherlands, 12 January 2024. According to the South Africans, Israel is currently committing genocidal acts against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the allegations which has been denied by Israel. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL

In accordance with ICJ rules, the filing remains confidential until it is published by the court.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Intent is clear’ in Israel’s Gaza genocide, says SA as it files ICJ case

Hailstorm leaves four dead, more than 40 injured in Limpopo

At least four people have died, and more than 40 others were injured during a hailstorm in Bushbuckridge, Limpopo, over the weekend.

On Sunday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, predicting hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain across several provinces, including Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Hail storm damages schools in Limpopo. Picture: Elijah Mhlanga/X

“Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Sunday and Monday. Some thunderstorms are expected to become severe with hail, heavy downpours and strong to damaging winds,” warned the weather service.

CONTINUE READING: Hailstorm leaves four dead, more than 40 injured in Limpopo

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has warned that any party member publicly discussing intentions to contest leadership positions ahead of the 2027 elective conference will face disciplinary action.

Mbalula addressed the media regarding the outcomes of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Tuesday at Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

ANC secretary-general, Comrade Fikile Mbalula during the media briefing on 20 July 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

The ANC secretary-general confirmed that the NEC has ruled that no member may engage in leadership contestation, lobbying, or self-promotion related to party positions in the lead-up to the 2027 national elective conference.

CONTINUE READING: Mbalula warns ANC leaders to stop talking about presidency succession after Mashatile comments

‘Go back to where you came from!’ – Trevor Noah on death threats [VIDEO]

In a recent conversation on Steven Bartlett’s ‘The Diary of A CEO‘ podcast, Trevor Noah laid bare the tough beginnings of his Daily Show journey.

The comedian spoke candidly about facing death threats and xenophobic backlash during his early days as host.

Picture: Stephen McCarthy / Getty Images

“It was absolutely terrible,” Noah admitted, reflecting on his initial reception as Jon Stewart’s successor.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Go back to where you came from!’ – Trevor Noah on death threats [VIDEO]

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Organophosphate killed children | Daniel Smit found guilty | Mother & daughter found dead in mine shaft