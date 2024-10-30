Top 10 stories of the day: Home Affairs to withdraw Adetshina’ IDs | Hailstorm leaves four dead | Trevor Noah on death threats
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
News today includes the Department of Home Affairs has announced that it will revoke the identity and travel documents of former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina, along with those of her Mozambican-born mother.
Meanwhile, at least four people have died, and more than 40 others were injured during a hailstorm in Bushbuckridge, Limpopo, over the weekend.
Furthermore, in a recent conversation on Steven Bartlett’s ‘The Diary of A CEO‘ podcast, Trevor Noah laid bare the tough beginnings of his Daily Show journey.
News Today: 30 October 2024
Home Affairs to withdraw Chidimma Adetshina and her mother’s IDs, fraud charges on the cards
The Department of Home Affairs has announced that it will revoke the identity and travel documents of former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina, along with those of her Mozambican-born mother.
On Tuesday, Home Affairs officials appeared before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee to update MPs on ongoing investigations into corruption and other related matters.
Home Affairs director-general Tommy Makhode told the members of the committee during the meeting that the department’s counter corruption and security services completed its investigation and the matter was referred to the Hawks.
‘Intent is clear’ in Israel’s Gaza genocide, says SA as it files ICJ case
South Africa’s legal team has filed hundreds of pages in its memorial to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), saying that it has presented a clear case to the United Nations’ top court in The Hague that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.
South Africa filed its memorial to the ICJ on Monday, as Israel’s parliament approved a bill banning the main UN aid agency for the war-devastated Gaza Strip, sparking international outcry.
In accordance with ICJ rules, the filing remains confidential until it is published by the court.
Hailstorm leaves four dead, more than 40 injured in Limpopo
At least four people have died, and more than 40 others were injured during a hailstorm in Bushbuckridge, Limpopo, over the weekend.
On Sunday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, predicting hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain across several provinces, including Mpumalanga and Limpopo.
“Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Sunday and Monday. Some thunderstorms are expected to become severe with hail, heavy downpours and strong to damaging winds,” warned the weather service.
Mbalula warns ANC leaders to stop talking about presidency succession after Mashatile comments
African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has warned that any party member publicly discussing intentions to contest leadership positions ahead of the 2027 elective conference will face disciplinary action.
Mbalula addressed the media regarding the outcomes of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Tuesday at Luthuli House in Johannesburg.
The ANC secretary-general confirmed that the NEC has ruled that no member may engage in leadership contestation, lobbying, or self-promotion related to party positions in the lead-up to the 2027 national elective conference.
‘Go back to where you came from!’ – Trevor Noah on death threats [VIDEO]
In a recent conversation on Steven Bartlett’s ‘The Diary of A CEO‘ podcast, Trevor Noah laid bare the tough beginnings of his Daily Show journey.
The comedian spoke candidly about facing death threats and xenophobic backlash during his early days as host.
“It was absolutely terrible,” Noah admitted, reflecting on his initial reception as Jon Stewart’s successor.
Here are five more stories of the day:
- Why only R20: SRD grant increase to R370 questioned in court
- Home Affairs to use corrupt officials’ pension funds to recoup fraud costs
- Driver shoots three alleged hijackers on N1
- Getting solar? City Power clears the air on R30k application fee and disconnections
- 200 days of no load shedding, but electricity price hike looming
