Top 10 stories of the day: Organophosphate killed children | Daniel Smit found guilty | Mother & daughter found dead in mine shaft

In today’s news, a toxicologist’s investigations revealed that organophosphate poisoning was what caused the death of six schoolchildren in Soweto, Daniel Smit has been found guilty of kidnapping, murder, and violating a corpse, and a suspect has been arrested after a mother and daughter were found dead in a mine shaft.

More news includes, Thembinkosi Mthembu reflecting on his career after winning the Safta Best Actor award for his portrayal of King Dingiswayo on Shaka iLembe, and Springbok utility back Damian Willemse has been injured. He has been replaced by loose forward Cameron Hanekom in the latest squad list.

We also look at how much you are likely to pay in the petrol price hike expected next week.

News today: 29 October

Soweto school children poisonings: Health minister confirms chemical as the cause of deaths

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has revealed what caused the death of the six schoolchildren in Naledi, Soweto.

Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Motsoaledi said the investigation conducted by their toxicologist revealed that the children “unequivocally” died of organophosphate poisoning.

Daniel Smit found guilty of killing Klawer teen Jerobejin van Wyk

A 58-year-old man accused of the murder of Klawer teenager Jerobejin van Wyk in February 2022 has been found guilty.

Daniel Smit. Picture: X/@IanCameron23

Daniel Smit was convicted by the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Suspect arrested after missing Joburg women found dead in mine shaft

Police have confirmed a man has been arrested after being found in possession of items belonging to two Joburg women who were found dead in an old mine shaft.

Hester Flemming (52) and Cecilia Johanna Flemming (82). Picture: Supplied

The man, who was arrested at a nearby informal settlement, appeared at Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

Former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas slips in prison as defence ‘abandons’ bail – for now

The bail hearing of Eskom graft-accused Michael Lomas faced another delay as the corruption case was transferred to the high court.

Michael Lomas in court. Picture: Supplied

Lomas, donning a white neck brace, appeared in the dock at Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

November petrol price hike: Here’s how much you’re likely to pay

With just more than a week left until the adjusted November fuel price kicks in next Wednesday, a hike appears to be imminent – it’s just a matter of how big or how small the increase will be.

Picture: iStock

It will most likely move towards the bigger end of the scale, with recoveries at the end of the third week of October not showing any improvement.

How did Pick n Pay do it? From technically insolvent to growing sales in months

Pick n Pay Group, once technically insolvent, has made a turnaround in its finances in just months.

Image: Supplied.

The Group’s results last year showed it was technically insolvent.

‘I thank myself for pushing through’ – Thembinkosi Mthembu on winning his first Safta

Shaka iLembe secured 12 awards at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) this past weekend, including the Best Actor award for Thembinkosi Mthembu’s portrayal of King Dingiswayo.

Thembinkosi Mthembu at the 2024 South African Film and Television Awards. Picture: Supplied

Mthembu was the most nominated actor at the awards this year, having received four nominations for his roles in Outlaws, The River, Shaka iLembe, and Adulting.

President Cyril Ramaphosa showed his sweet “Cupcake” side again during a phone call to South Africa’s First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, on Sunday, 27 October.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s phone conversation with his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, left journalist and social media users with a warm, fuzzy feeling. Right: Ramaphosa and the First Lady at his inauguration ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Pictures: X/ @POWER987News and Gallo Images

Ramaphosa was due to deliver his closing remarks at the four-day special sitting of the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

Willemse out, again, but an opportunity for Hanekom, says Bok boss

The Springboks will have to head into battle again without one of their best players, utility back Damian Willemse, after he picked up a groin injury playing for the Stormers in their final match before the international break.

Powerful Bulls loose forward Cameron Hanekom has been called up into the Springbok squad for the first time for their end-of-year-tour to the UK. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The Boks may feel a bit of déjà vu, as this scene played out earlier this year when Willemse picked up a finger injury with the Stormers shortly before the international season started, which ended up ruling him out of the incoming series and Rugby Championship.

‘Good energy’ in Proteas squad, says Markram, as they target series victory

Having won the first match last week, Proteas captain Aiden Markram says his team are bracing for another tough challenge, insisting there is no room for complacency as they gear up for the second and final match of their Test series against Bangladesh starting in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Aiden Markram in action for the Proteas during the first Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur last week. Picture: Tanvin Tamim/AFP

At Mirpur last week, the SA side picked up a seven-wicket victory within four days, but they had to dig deep against a fighting Bangladesh team who racked up more than 300 runs in their second innings.

Yesterday’s News recap

