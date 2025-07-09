Top 10 stories of the day: Masemola on KZN task team | Mchunu downplays Mogotsi link | Viljoen’s R71m slap

Here’s your daily news update for Wednesday, 9 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola gave a glimpse into the possible closure of the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has denied any links with controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, and downplayed his connection to Brown Mogotsi.

Furthermore, a US court ruled that Peet and Melany Viljoen must pay the real Tammy Taylor R71.3 million for statutory damages caused by their use of her trademark and breach of contract.

Weather tomorrow: 10 July 2025

Fine, cool conditions expected across most provinces, with extreme cold and rain forecast in southern parts of South Africa on Friday, 11 July. Full weather forecast here.

Masemola denies signing any letter to disband KZN political killings task team

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola on Wednesday gave a glimpse into the possible closure of the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team.

The general declared that no official order to disband the unit had been authorised by him.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. Picture: X / @SAPoliceService

Masemola confirmed this at a media briefing in Vanderbijlpark on Wednesday, where he was overseeing the destruction of illegal firearms.

Mchunu denies ties to Cat Matlala, as tenderpreneur bust with cellphone in prison

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has denied any links with controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, and has downplayed his connection to Brown Mogotsi.

This follows explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: Gallo Images

Mchunu issued a statement on Wednesday responding to the fallout from a dramatic public spat, in which Mkhwanazi accused him and senior police leadership of interfering in investigations linked to politically sensitive matters.

“The minister has never met Mr Matlala, has never spoken to him, nor has the Minister ever requested or received anything from him,” said the Ministry of police.

US court rules Viljoens must pay real Tammy Taylor R71 million

A US court ruled in June that Peet and Melany Viljoen must pay the real Tammy Taylor R71 370 400 ($4 million) for statutory damages caused by their use of her trademark and breach of contract.

However, the court denied her claim of $22 176 000 (R392 537 200) for lost profit because she did not prove the loss.

Peet and Melany Viljoen must pay Tammy Taylor R71 million. Picture: Instagram/peetviljoen_ttn

Tammy Taylor, founder and owner of Tammy Taylor Nails in the US, announced on Instagram that she is suing the Viljoens and filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Southern District of California in April last year, accusing her former licensees of continuing to use her trademarks after the licence ended.

Ian Cameron admits to naming the wrong ‘Vusi’ after Shauwn Mkhize’s lawyers demand apology and retraction

Democratic Alliance (DA) member of parliament (MP) Ian Cameron has admitted to mistakenly implicating Shauwn Mkhize in Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s alleged criminal activities.

“On Monday, I misspoke by naming the wrong Vusimusi in relation to the firearms cache found at Shaun Mkhize’s property during a raid by Sars [South African Revenue Service],” said Cameron, responding to The Citizen.

Ian Cameron was forced to apologise to businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize for statements he said about her. Pictures: OJ Koloti/Getty Images and kwa_mammkhize/Instagram

Cameron’s response comes after Mkhize’s lawyers wrote a letter demanding the withdrawal of defamatory allegations, a public apology and retraction of statements he made about Mkhize.

Malusi Gigaba’s attempt to halt broadcast of ex-wife’s explosive episode on ‘Untied’ fails

Malusi Gigaba’s attempt to halt the broadcast of an episode where his ex-wife Norma Mngoma details the politician’s alleged infidelity during their marriage has failed.

After heading to the Johannesburg High Court to prevent Mngoma’s appearance on the Showmax show, Untied, the court has thrown out the matter.

Malusi Gigaba and ex-wife Norma Mngoma. Gigaba failed to halt the airing of a Mngoma interview. Pictures: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images/Supplied

Mngoma is part of Untied, a talk show series that unpacks the complex world of divorce through the stories of famous women who have lived it.

