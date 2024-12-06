Top 10 stories of the day: Janusz Waluś leaves SA | MK party KZN leader’s shock death | []

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Today’s news highlights includes the historic deportation of Janusz Waluś, the Polish immigrant who was convicted and jailed for the 1993 murder of anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani.

Meanwhile, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s KwaZulu-Natal leader, Canaan Mdletshe, has tragically died in a car accident.

Furthermore, the Nelson Mandela Foundation has filed a motion giving government an ultimatum to answer the country’s land reform question.

Weather tomorrow: Saturday, 7 December 2024

The weather service has warned of the continuation of scorching conditions. Full weather forecast here.

Janusz Waluś heading back to Poland as Chris Hani’s wife makes inquiry request

Former South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś was due for deportation to Poland on Friday.

This was confirmed by Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who said it came at the end of his parole on Friday.

Janusz Waluś, Chris Hani’s killer during his amnesty hearing at Benoni Town Hall. Picture: Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive

Waluś was sentenced to death on 15 October 1993 for killing Hani. However, this was commuted to life imprisonment in 2000. He was released on parole in 2022.

MK party KZN leader Canaan Mdletshe dies in accident

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party said it is shattered and deeply saddened by the tragic death of its KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) leader Canaan Mdletshe.

The party confirmed Mdletshe was involved in a car accident in the northern parts of the province on Thursday night.

Canaan Mdletshe Picture: X/@KingYaseAfrica

Mdletshe was traveling from the by-elections in Mtubatuba.

Nelson Mandela Foundation files motion to compel government on land reform

The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) has given government an ultimatum to answer the country’s land question.

The foundation filed a motion in court on 5 November against four respondents central to parliament’s work on land reform.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation desires greater action on land reform. Picture: EPA / Kim Ludbrook

The four respondents are the Speaker of the National Assembly, President Cyril Ramaphosa, the minister of Land Reform and Rural Development and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces.

‘Residents should feel safe in the CBD’: Joburg mayor’s office to relocate to Usindiso building

City of Johannesburg (COJ) Mayor Dada Morero has announced plans to move his executive mayoral office from its current location in Braamfontein to the Usindiso building in Marshalltown.

Morero said this move comes as part of the city’s project called ‘Inner City Rejuvenation’.

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero. Picture: Neil McCartney

The announcement, on Friday, came in the wake of a significant tragedy that occurred at the building last year.

Kruger National Park ups security amid spike in poaching and snares

South African National Parks (SANParks) will be increasing surveillance and monitoring in the Kruger National Park over the festive season.

SANParks reported a sharp increase in poaching incidents as well as indiscriminate poisonings inside the nation’s number one wildlife attraction in recent weeks.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Police, private security and local municipalities have all been roped in to amplify security efforts to protect the park, its attractions and visitors.

Yesterday’s News recap

