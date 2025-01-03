Top 10 stories of the day: Zuma’s calls for black unity questionable | Protestors warned to stay away from Nkandla | SAHRC to take FlySafair incident to Equality Court

In today’s news, a political analyst has questioned the intentions of former president Jacob Zuma’s proposal to unite all progressive parties.

Meanwhile, Zuma’s son Duduzane sent a warning to those who protested outside his father’s house on Thursday.

Then, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is considering approaching the Equality Court after a woman was caught on camera causing a disturbance and making racist comments on a FlySafair flight.

Weather tomorrow: 4 January 2025

The weather service warned that parts of South Africa will be hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms from Sunday. Read the full weather forecast here.

Zuma’s calls for black unity questionable, says analyst

Prof. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, from Nelson Mandela University (NMU), said Jacob Zuma’s call for progressive parties to unite is confusing.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images

When elected ANC president in 2007, Zuma originally endorsed neoliberal policies.

“When Zuma was elected as the president of the ANC in Polokwane, he first said that the neo-liberal government policies will not change.

“What took him so long to talk about the unification or the fragmentation of the left?” the analyst asked.

Duduzane Zuma warns protestors to stay away from his father’s house

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has given a stern warning to those who instigated a protest outside his father’s house on Thursday.

A general view of former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

This comes after a group of disgruntled MK party members from KwaZulu-Natal demanded the reinstatement of three provincial executive committee (PEC) members who were suspended in January.

Duduzane said the MK party will not tolerate ill-discipline.

SAHRC considering taking FlySafair incident to Equality Court

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is considering taking the incident of a woman caught on camera causing a disturbance and making racist comments on a FlySafair flight to the Equality Court.

Nobuntu Mkhize aboard the FlySafair flight. Picture: X/@oscar_blaauw

SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize was filmed causing a disturbance by hurling racist comments and verbally and physically attacking cabin crew on a recent FlySafair flight.

The air stewardess and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have both filed criminal complaints against Mkhize.

SAHRC Chairperson Chris Nissen told eNCA they will be considering if there has been any violation of human rights as determined by the courts.

A fight for survival: Next political moves will be crucial ahead of 2026 elections

If one examines South Africa’s evolving political landscape since the 2024 general election, it is clear that political parties are already gearing up for the 2026 local government elections.

Police officers are seen at the Berario Recreation Centre IEC voting station on 27 May 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The country is less than three years away from these pivotal municipal elections, set to take place between 2 November 2026 and 1 February 2027.

Research director at North-West University (NWU) Professor André Duvenhage told The Citizen that while the upcoming elections would be pivotal for most political parties, for some, it could become a fight for their very survival.

Police probe sergeant for failing to charge alleged drunk woman

A police sergeant who was filmed arguing with an allegedly drunk woman is under investigation for failing to charge the individual.

Picture for illustration purposes. Photo: SAPS

It is understood the incident happened at the Pretoria Central police station this week.

In the video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, the woman can be heard telling a policewoman that she is an “international lawyer” before continuing with her rant and saying that the police station will be “closed down”.

