Top 10 stories of the day: Lesufi says sorry for death of Chesnay Keppler | Hawks arrest terror financing suspect | Zim fugitive captured in mountain hideout

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi apologised to the family of Chesnay Keppler for her death at the hands of a member of the police.

Meanwhile, a South African man was arrested at his Johannesburg home after the Hawks and Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) identified suspicious transactions allegedly linked to terror financing.

Then, notorious Zimbabwean fugitive Lovemore Musoyi was recaptured in Limpopo’s Sekhukhune District.

Weather tomorrow: 5 January 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that heavy rain is expected in the North West, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Eastern Cape on Sunday. Read the full weather forecast here.

Lesufi apologises for tragic death of Chesnay Keppler at policeman’s hands

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has apologised to the family of Chesnay Keppler for her death at the hands of a member of the South African Police Service.

Community members carry the casket of Chesnay Keppler on Saturday morning. Picture: Gauteng Provincial Government

Keppler was killed by her boyfriend Mandla Buthelezi, who is a policeman at the Eldorado Park police station. She was a traffic warden employed by the Gauteng government.

“We come to you to say sorry. We come to you to apologise. He was not under our instruction,” Lesufi said at Keppler’s funeral on Saturday in Eldorado Park.

He also lamented that police ledership were not at the funeral.

READ MORE: Lesufi apologises for tragic death of Chesnay Keppler at policeman’s hands

Hawks arrest alleged Joburg terror financing suspect

A South African man was apprehended at his Johannesburg residence on Friday following an extensive investigation that began in May 2018, when the Hawks and Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) identified suspicious transactions allegedly linked to terror financing.

A Hawks branded car. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The suspect faces charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (Pocdatara).

He will appear in the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

READ MORE: Dodgy Bitcoin transfer to a ‘charity’: Hawks arrest alleged Joburg terror financing suspect

Notorious Zim fugitive captured after mountain hideout raid

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, notorious Zimbabwean fugitive Lovemore Musoyi has been recaptured in Limpopo’s Sekhukhune District.

Lovemore Musoyi. Picture: @Studio7VOA, X page

Musoyi escaped police custody two years ago.

The 32-year-old suspect, who had been evading authorities after a daring escape from police custody in Motetema, was apprehended on Friday during a daytime raid on his mountain hideout in the Rakgoadi policing area.

READ MORE: Notorious Zim fugitive captured in Limpopo after mountain hideout raid

What is killing fish in Limpopo?

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is investigating a surge in the death of fish at Nandoni Dam and the Luvuvhu River near Tshitomboni and Tswinga villages in Limpopo’s Thulamela Local Municipality.

Dead fish have been found in the Luvuvhu River. Picture: Twitter/@SANParksKNP

According to DWS spokesperson Dr Mandla Mathebula, the department received reports of dead fish on the evening of last December and promptly collected water samples at the affected sites.

Samples were analysed at two accredited laboratories and preliminary results indicated “no significant water quality deviations to explain the fish mortality”.

READ MORE: What is killing fish in Limpopo?

Family still has questions after receiving report on pregnant woman’s death at Westbury Clinic

The family of Mirriam Singh says they have doubts about the content in the post-mortem report from health officials.

Picture: iStock

The family met with the health department on Friday for an official handover of the report that explained the circumstances that led to the death of Singh and her unborn child.

However, Singh’s eldest sister, Ruchana Singh, said the family still had questions following the department’s explanation.

READ MORE: Family still has questions after receiving report on pregnant woman’s death

Five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s news recap:

READ HERE: Zuma’s calls for black unity questionable | Protestors warned to stay away from Nkandla | SAHRC to take FlySafair incident to Equality Court