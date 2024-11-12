Top 10 stories of the day: Lenasia South clashes | Unemployment decreases by 1.4% | ‘Muvhango’ creator’s bail conditions eased

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes a tense standoff between Johannesburg Metro Police officers and community members in Lenasia South erupted into chaos on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Labour Force Survey for the third quarter of the year shows a decrease of 1.4% in unemployment in South Africa, from 33.5% in the second quarter of 2024 to 32.1% in the third quarter.

Furthermore, the request by filmmaker Duma Ndlovu to have his bail conditions amended was accepted by the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday, allowing the creator of Muvhango to travel to the US in January.

News Today: 12 November 2024

Only minor weather warnings have been issued for Wednesday. South Africans can expect cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers. – full weather forecast here.

‘We were not told about cuts’ – 4 reportedly injured in JMPD clashes with Lenasia residents

Police were in the area to ensure order as Johannesburg Water removed illegal water connections in Phumlamqashi.

Phumulamqashi residents protest along Golden Highway after Johannesburg Water cut illegal water connections in the area. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

Some angry alleged residents told The Citizen that they were not informed of the cuts.

Minister Dion George accused of ‘racial segregation’ during site visit

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Dr Dion George has responded to suggestions of racial segregation during a recent site visit in Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga MEC for economic development and tourism Makhosazana Masilela on Monday raised concerns about the minister’s visit to Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains World Heritage Site (BMM-WHS).

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Dr Dion George. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

This included the alleged use of use of two separate venues for different stakeholders by Minister George and exclusive meetings.

Labour force survey: Unemployment decreases by 1.4%

According to Statistics SA’s latest Quarterly Labour Force survey, the number of employed people increased by 294,000 to 16.9 million in the third quarter, while there was a decrease of 373,000 in the number of unemployed people to 8 million. In 2014, 5.2 million people in South Africa were unemployed.

Picture: iStock

This resulted in a decrease of 79,000 (-0.3%) in the labour force.

Senzo Meyiwa murder suspect’s solitary confinement ‘unlawful’

The High Court in Pretoria has ordered that a suspect in the murder trial of former Bafana Bafana footballer Senzo Meyiwa be moved from solitary confinement.

Accused Mthobisi Mncube’s legal team had argued for his release, which was granted on Tuesday.

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused, Mthobisi Mncube at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

This as the same request from another suspected, Fisokuhle Ntuli, who has been struck off the roll “for lack of urgency”.

‘Muvhango’ creator Duma Ndlovu’s bail conditions eased to allow him to travel to US

In October, Ndlovu was granted bail of R100 000 after being charged for tax fraud together with his co-accused Rodney Mutsharini and Maxwell Mloyi.

Filmmaker Duma Ndlovu has been allowed to travel to the US in January 2025. Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Mutsharini is a registered tax practitioner that assisted Ndlovu with his personal income tax (PIT). Mloyi, an un-registered tax practitioner, assisted the television producer with his company income tax (CIT).

