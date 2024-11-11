Top 10 stories of the day: Joburg’s water to be throttled | Tyla wins 3/4 at EMAs | Safa’s Jordaan to resign?

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, it was revealed Johannesburg Water will begin throttling water supply from Thursday, the City of Joburg says it will pay its R1.4 billion debt to Eskom by the end of November to maintain electricity supply to the city, and Minister Gayton McKenzie has faced criticism for not establishing a foundation for missing Joshlin Smith as promised.

Also, Tyla has won three of her four nominations at the MTV Europe Music Awards and South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan is feeling pressure to resign before he appears in court to face charges of fraud and theft.

News today: 11 November

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms resulting in flooding and hail in KwaZulu-Natal, the North West, and the Free State and disruptive rain resulting in flooding in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and Gauteng. – full weather forecast here.

Johannesburg Water to throttle supply from 14 November

Despite the Vaal Dam dropping to nearly 30% of its capacity, the minister of water and sanitation says Gauteng has more than enough water.

Picture: iStock

Minister Pemmy Majodina gave a briefing on Monday,11 November, to address fears that the province would run dry during the maintenance shutdown of the Lesotho Highland Water Project (LHWP).

City of Joburg agrees to pay Eskom R1.4bn to avoid power being cut off

The City of Joburg has agreed to pay R1.4 billion of its outstanding bill to Eskom by the end of November, Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has announced.

Energy and Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: Gallo Images / Deon Raath

Ramokgopa met with City of Joburg officials on Monday to address tensions between the metropolitan municipality and Eskom following a public dispute.

McKenzie defends salary amid criticism over delayed Joshlin Smith Foundation launch

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader and Minister of Arts, Sports and Culture Gayton McKenzie says although the Joshlin Smith Foundation has not yet been established, he has kept his promise to donate his parliamentary salary.

Arts and Culture Minister Gayton Mckenzie. Picture: Gallo Images

In June, McKenzie pledged to donate his entire salary to the Joshlin Smith Foundation for missing children.

MAP: Durban beaches still closed with several recording ‘poor water quality’

With less than a month until holiday-goers flood into KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) for the festive season, several beaches in the popular Durban area have ‘poor water quality’ with two closed.

Image used for illustration. Picture: Wikus de Wet / AFP

High levels of Enterococcus and/or Escherichia coli bacteria (E.coli) remain a problem along the southern coastal area, causing the eThekwini municipality in KZN to close beaches.

Defections from EFF to MK: Malema-Shivambu rift set to widen, warns analyst

Sanet Solomon, a political analyst at the University of South Africa (Unisa), says the defection of members from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party may intensify existing tensions between Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu.

Former Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu has joined the MK party. Picture: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Malema and Shivambu co-founded the EFF following their expulsion from the African National Congress (ANC) in 2012.

Magistrate tells Mboro: ‘I’m explaining consequences of failing to appear in court and you’re praying?’

Incredible Happenings Ministries leader Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng expressed anger after being told to stop praying while court was in session on Monday.

Paseka ‘Pastor Mboro’ Motsoeneng at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 7 August 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The self-proclaimed prophet, his son Revival, and bodyguard Clement Baloyi appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, facing at least six charges, including kidnapping.

Tyla scoops three of four nominations at MTV EMAs 2024

South African music sensation Tyla scooped three out of her four nominations at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Tyla wins multiple awards at the MTV EMAs 2024. Picture: Getty Images/ John Phillips

The Water hitmaker secured wins in Best African Act, Best R&B, and Best Afrobeats, missing out only in the Best New category.

Collaborative Wouter Kellerman bags Grammy nomination as Thandiswa’s ‘Sankofa’ misses out

South African flautist Wouter Kellerman earned a Grammy nomination for his collaborative project with Japanese and Indian Vocalist Chandrika Tandon.

South Africans flautist Wouter Kellerman and singer-songwriter Thandiswa Mazwai. Pictures: wouterkellerman, standardbankarts(Instagram)

Nominees for the 67th Grammy Awards were announced on Friday and Kellerman’s Triveni was included in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category alongside five other nominees.

Pressure mounts on Safa president Danny Jordaan to step down

Civil society group Not In My Name International has urged South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan to step down pending the resolution of criminal charges against him.

SAFA president Danny Jordaan is facing fraud and theft charges. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

According to reports, Jordaan will appear at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to face charges of fraud and theft.

OPINION: Rassie can call on Bok ‘old guard’ at any time

The next Rugby World Cup is three years away, in 2027, and much of the talk after the last event and currently has been about a number of the older guys in the Springbok squad and how long they will continue playing for the world champions.

Bok wing Makazole Mapimpi scored two tries against Scotland. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Duane Vermeulen retired after helping the Boks win the 2023 title in France, but none of the other “veterans” have called it quits. And none seem to have any intention of hanging up their boots any time soon.

Yesterday’s news recap

