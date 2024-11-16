Can the ANCYL still make an impact in SA politics? Analyst weighs in

Sanet Solomon says the Youth League has lost its power and influence over South African politics.

Political analyst from the University of South Africa (Unisa) Sanet Solomon says the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) should reinvent and restructure itself if it wants to make an impact in South African politics.

Earlier this month the Gauteng ANCYL was expected to hold its first elective conference in 10 years. However, it was postponed to late November because of logistical and other administrative issues.

The province has had no proper structures since 2014, instead running on temporary provincial (PECs) and regional executive committees (RECs).

The current provincial task team was set up in July by the National Working Committee.

The Youth League has the challenge of rebuilding branches and holding regional and provincial meetings before 9 February 2025.

The once-mighty Youth League has been known to represent a future crop of ANC leaders but has never been the same since its disbanding in 2013,

Is the ANCYL still relevant?

Speaking to The Citizen on Saturday, Solomon said the Youth League will have to work hard to restore its image in South African politics.

“The ANCYL used to be one of the most renowned political movements with an ability to invoke political change and call the youth to action.

“Over the past decade, it appears to have lost its momentum,” she said.

Introduction of new parties

Solomon said new political parties have now filled the space that the ANCYL once occupied by being the roaring voice of young people in the country.

“Consequently, creating a vacuum that was filled by other political parties who have advocated for young people’s rights, needs, and space within the country’s political landscape.”

Power and Positions

Solomon said the preoccupation of Youth League leaders with power and positions has also contributed to a tarnished image in the eyes of their young supporters.

“Instead of reclaiming their voice as advocates for the youth, Youth League leaders have been focused on attaining certain key positions as means of entering mainstream politics and the youth is aware of this,” she said.

Loss of influence

Solomon says while the League will always be appreciated for its rich history and historical gains, it had lost its power and influence amongst the youth.

“In order to restore itself, the league would have to reinvent and restructure itself.

“More importantly, it must come up with a mandate that represents the needs of the current youth. I doubt that would be possible in the run-up to the 2026 elections,” she said.