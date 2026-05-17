Record attempt sees over 1 500 Toyota Hilux vehicles descend on Nampo

Gathering formed part of a new Guinness World Record attempt, plus four additional records involving lights, hooters, tailgates and closing doors.

Toyota Motors South Africa has officially celebrated a new record for the most Hilux vehicles at the same place at the Nampo Agriculture Expo in Bothaville in the Free State this week.

One plus four record attempts

An attempt that formed part of a new Guinness World Record, which at the time of writing was still to be verified, a total of 1 545 Hilux vehicles packed into a specially designated area of Nampo Park with the aim of beating a record held until now by New Zealand.

While space had been set out for 2 000 vehicles, the eventual tally came to the mentioned 1 545.

An eventual 1 545 Hilux vehicles showed up for the record attempt. Picture: Charl Bosch

As well as bettering the Australasian nation’s tally of 1 440, four additional record setting attempts were made:

Most vehicles switching their headlights on at the same time;

Most hooters being sounded at the same time;

Vehicle doors being closed at the same time; and

Simultaneous closing of tailgates.

Carried out by Guinness, all under the eyes of marshals placed at specific areas on scaffold platforms, the additional four records were still subject to verification at the attempt’s closure on Wednesday,13 May.

Other record of their own

Of the vehicles present, the oldest hailed from 1970, while a sixth generation – fifth generation in South Africa – double cab Raider had amassed 1 512 239km.

Accordingly, the model, believed to be powered by the 2.7-litre petrol engine, had driven from new for 118 000 km, before having the record mileage clocked by its current second owner.

We have winner

Aside from the attempt, one participant also drove off in a new generation Hilux Xtra Cab after taking part in not only the activity, but entering a draw before proceedings kicked-off.

In addition, the winner secured one year’s insurance covered by Toyota and R30 000 worth of accessories.

New Hilux revealed

A brand new Hilux Xtra Cab changed owners at Nampo. Picture: Charl Bosch

Publicly shown at Nampo, but officially launching at the end of this month, the new generation Hilux will again be offered in single, Xtra and double cab bodystyle.

Up front, the previous 2.0-litre and 2.7-litre petrol engines have been dropped, along with the 2.4 GD-6 turbodiesel, leaving the 2.8 GD-6 as the sole engine option.

Also absent for now is the 48V that paired the latter with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Exhibited at the event were all three bodystyles, noted as being fitted with the six-speed automatic gearbox only. More than likely, a six-speed manual will still be available.

In addition, only three trim grades were confirmed for the time being – SRX, Raider and Legend.

More soon

As it stands, expect a clearer image to emerge either within the coming week, or at the eventual launch.