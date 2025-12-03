Tshwane boosts safety ahead of festive season

The city reports progress in crime prevention, traffic policing, and emergency responses to ensure public safety this festive season.

The City of Tshwane yesterday is ready for the upcoming festive and stormy season.

During the first of a new series of quarterly crime and incident stats briefings at Tshwane House, mayor Nasiphi Moya said: “Public safety is essential to the city’s social and economic well-being.”

“The operational data we are sharing today reflects the work of the Tshwane Metro Police Department and emergency services.

“When the current administration took office, the safety situation in Tshwane was deeply worrying,” she said.

Moya said when residents feel protected in their daily lives, when public spaces are orderly and when enforcement is consistent, the entire metro becomes more stable and competitive.

“Safety supports trade, tourism and investment. It strengthens the environment in which jobs are created.

“This reporting period provides an important insight into the progress we are making in the fight against crime.

“Tshwane, in particular, was affected by rising serious crime in some precincts, persistent vandalism of water and electricity networks and overstretched law enforcement capacity,” she said.

Policing operations

Metro police commissioner Yolande Faro said from June to October, they conducted 438 road policing operations over the seven regions and issued 105 937 Aarto 1 notices and 88 047 Aarto 31 notices.

“We issued 215 657 speed notices during this period, arrested 819 motorists for drunk driving and 732 pedestrians as a source of danger.

“Also, 3 137 vehicles were inspected at our two weighbridges,” she said.

Faro said most of the arrests made for drunk driving were in region 1 (Akasia, Rosslyn, Pretoria North, Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt and Soshanguve), region 4 (Centurion and Irene in the east, Olievenhoutbosch in the south) and region 6 (including Mamelodi, Nellmapius, Moreleta, Silver Lakes and Mooikloof).

“We also conducted 359 bylaw operations. We all know cable theft is a big problem, not only in the city but also everywhere. Here in the city, we have a big problem in Pretoria North,” she added.

Faroo said a total of 326 crime prevention operations were conducted across the seven regions in the city.

Chief of emergency services Moshema Mosia said EMS responded to 3 234 incidents from June to October, which included 508 fire-related incidents, 156 structural and transport fires, 2 124 grass and rubbish fires and other emergency incidents.

The team also responded to 26 flooding incidents.