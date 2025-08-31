Tshwane delays reopening of public pools ‘due to unforseen challenges’

The city said the move to keep the pools closed was to protect and health and safety of the swimmers.

The City of Tshwane has confirmed the doubts of some residents after announcing the delayed reopening of public pools.

Two weeks ago, The Citizen visited two municipal swimming pools ahead of the spring rush to see the state of the facilities.

Mamelodi West swimming pool was half full but clean. A volunteer told The Citizen that he had been informed the municipality would refill the pool.

The property was well kept, with the grass green and short.

The volunteer said they needed chlorine and other chemicals for the pool. The baby pool had to be restored because it had a crack.

ALSO READ: Video: Doubts over Tshwane public pools reopening as spring approaches

At Sunnyside Municipal Pool, workers said everything was almost ready for reopening. The pools were full, the fountains were running, and the garden was well-kept.

But the water was off blue and they were also waiting for chlorine and chemicals to treat the water.

No pools for Spring Day

Although some had hoped the pools would reopen with the start of Spring on 1 September, the city announced on Saturday that residents would have to wait a bit longer.

The city said the delay was due to “unforeseen supply chain challenges”.

“While the city had been preparing to mark Spring Day with the reopening of facilities, the delay in chlorine delivery by the service provider has temporarily affected readiness. The delay is in the distillation process of the chlorine, which requires time,” said the city.

“Although some pools have sufficient chlorine for opening without the confirmed delivery and supply of chlorine, further inconvenience may be caused. In this manner, the city wishes to ensure uninterrupted service once the pools open.”

ALSO READ: Water crisis: Lifeguards, swimming clubs left in the lurch as Tshwane pools remain closed

The city said the move to keep the pools closed was to protect and health and safety of the swimmers.

“Public pools that have been out of operation require thorough treatment before being declared safe for recreational use. By ensuring that pool water is fully disinfected, the city safeguards residents against potential health risks. This careful approach demonstrates our commitment to delivering a safe and enjoyable experience for all.”

Deadline

As previously reported by The Citizen, the city has already completed significant preparatory work at the facilities, including refilling basins, repairing infrastructure, and tidying the surrounding facilities.

“These efforts mean that once the chlorine delivery is finalised, pools will be ready for swift opening with minimal further delay. The city continues to engage with the supplier to expedite the process,” it said.

Once the facilities reopen, the city will monitor consumption to adhere to its commitment to Rand Water to manage demand.

ALSO READ: Nearly half of Joburg’s public pools are closed: here’s why and which ones are open [MAP]

The City stated that it is working around the clock to ensure that most facilities are reopened by mid-September.

“We understand the enthusiasm and anticipation of residents who look forward to enjoying public swimming pools as part of the summer season. While the delay is regrettable, the city values the patience and cooperation of the community. We assure residents that the wait will be worthwhile, as our focus is on ensuring a safe, clean and refreshing environment for all users.”

Additional reporting by Marizka Coetzer