Tshwane resident fights for power after eight days

After 60 calls, 50 escalations, and R4 000 in fuel, a Tshwane family finally gets power back after a frustrating eight-day outage.

It took a Tshwane resident more than 60 calls, more than 50 escalations and more than 20 e-mails to get her power back on and more than R4 000 in fuel to survive for the week.

Rietondale resident Corne Marx said after eight days, her 82-year-old mother and 77-year-old husband could take a hot bath without her having to boil water on a gas stove.

“I am very grateful,” she said.

60 calls, 50 escalations and R4 000 in fuel

Marx said she was still stunned that it took more than 60 calls, more than 50 escalations, more than 20 e-mails, more than R4 000 in fuel and all the related losses, such as time she couldn’t work, for Tshwane to fix something that was so simple.

Marx said she had phoned every number available and sent multiple e-mails to report the recurring power trip at only her house on Morrison Avenue, which was finally fixed with some isolation tape and the shortening of a wire yesterday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Eskom enforces twice-daily load reduction schedule in Cape Town this week

When Marx’s power went off last week Tuesday, she reported it immediately to the city.

“Later that afternoon, when I phoned again, they said there wasn’t a reference number, only to show up on Wednesday afternoon and change a switch before leaving without checking if the power was on.

“It wasn’t even five minutes later and the power tripped again. We even tried to chase after them, but couldn’t catch them. We immediately reported the power trip and phoned again,” she said.

Power went off last Tuesday

Last Thursday morning, they copied to her all the e-mails sent to the department’s officials to escalate the issue.

“When they eventually returned the next afternoon, they said it was a problem with a loose wire in the circuit breaker.

ALSO READ: These City Power supplied areas will be without electricity this week

“Again, the power was on for 15 minutes and tripped again. I even made them coffee and asked that they stay a little longer to make sure the power stayed on. They had hardly left when the power went off again,” she said.

Marx reported the outage three times a day, only to hear the complaint had been escalated while they remained without power.

“On Friday around 8pm, I phoned them again and I was told that the job had been allocated and would happen the same night. Needless to say, they didn’t pitch. Saturday, I phoned again, with no luck,” she said.

R3 500 on petrol for geyser

Marx said her mother also phoned to report the power outage and waited for them on the pavement after they said they were on their way, but did not show up.

“We have spent about R3 500 on petrol for the geyser. With my elderly parents it is a sad situation,” she said.

ALSO READ: Here’s Gauteng’s load reduction schedule for the rest of July

Rietondale ward councillor Anru Meyer said a single power interruption took an incredibly long time to be restored and had noticed it could take anything between six and 10 days for power to be restored.

Meyer said he lodged the complaints with the city every day and also received no feedback.

“Just noted,” he said.

The City of Tshwane had not responded in time for publication saying it was waiting for the relevant department to respond.