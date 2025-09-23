‘Tzaneen lacks respect’ – Traditional leaders after Mokgolobotho demolition

After 65 homes were demolished in Mokgolobotho, cultural activists slam Tzaneen municipality for ignoring traditional authority and history.

Cultural activists and experts have accused the Greater Tzaneen municipality in Limpopo of disrespecting traditional leaders.

The disagreement ensued after the municipality demolished more than 60 houses and 30 shacks in Mokgolobotho village outside Tzaneen, experts said.

Chief Mogale Mokgolobotho said Mokgolobotho comprised 1 328 verified beneficiaries across 344 households under a minister-approved Section 42D restitution settlement and that his lawyers had approached the court to compel the municipality to rebuild the houses.

Mokgolobotho demolitions fuel outrage

Herold Lekhuleni, an expert from the Oral History Association of South Africa, criticised the municipality.

“From time immemorial, the traditional leaders have been known to be the custodians of the land. They were the government of the people,” he said.

“What the municipality has done is a sad story. It is as if they took a leaf from the books of the apartheid government.

ALSO READ: SAHRC welcomes judgment on demolition of Enyobeni Tavern

“The municipality came into being around 1996, while the traditional leaders were always there, allocating land to people even during the dark days of apartheid.”

Lekhuleni said, whatever reason led to the demolition of the houses, the municipality should have come up with another solution.

Municipal spokesperson Neville Ndlala said the municipality was acting on an order of the high court, which authorised the demolition of the houses.

Municipality acted on order of high court

“In total, the municipality removed 65 houses, 58 fenced-off stands and 37 shacks.

The municipality first obtained an interim court order on 15 December, 2022, which was opposed by Mogale Mokgoloboto, the first respondent.

“A final court order was subsequently granted on 12 June this year.

ALSO READ: WATCH: N3 Cleland Bridge demolition a success

“On 20 August, a day before the scheduled execution, Mokgolobotho obtained a court interdict preventing the sheriff of the court and the municipality from carrying out the demolitions.

“The interdict had a return date of 26 August, 2025, but it was dismissed with costs on 29 August 2025, clearing all legal hurdles for the execution of the final order. We sympathise with those affected by the demolitions,” Ndlala said.

He said it was not easy to make a decision like that, but said it was important to emphasise that repeated warnings were issued prior to any construction or occupation.

Demolished without warning

A resident who did not want to be named said her mother’s two-room house was demolished without warning.

“We bought the stand from the local traditional council and they told us that everything was well. We had just finished building the house and my mother was supposed to move in very soon.”